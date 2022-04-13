Stepping into The World Of Valaya

New Delhi, April 13 Hot on the heels of the release of his bridge-to-luxury line at the recently held FDCI x LFW fashion week, veteran designer JJ Valaya launched his all-new flagship experience, The World of Valaya, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi.

The designer's love for cohesive spaces harks back to his first standalone fashion and lifestyle store from back in 1996 — which was spread across a stately one-acre farm in New Delhi's Chattarpur. Today redefining the benchmark of luxury fashion and lifestyle in India, Valaya launched his 12,000- square feet, two-story concept store featuring the designer's three primary loves under one roof — Fashion, Home, and Photography.

Speaking about The World of Valaya the designer revealed, "This is my dream space which has been delayed by two years because of the pandemic. I had a fabulous show in 2019 and then unfortunately everything was put on hold in 2020 and 2021, so this is extra special and I wanted the launch to be spectacular. I'm so pleased with the way it has turned out and grateful for the appreciation everyone has shown."

As you step into Valaya's world, the ground floor houses JJV, the all-new-bridge-to-luxury eco-conscious collection made from Tencel Luxe, along with Valaya's books on photography; fashion accessories such as pocket squares, cufflinks, scarves, belts and a selection of Valaya Home furniture. "I believe we've always been a prime example of sustainability... couture by its very nature is sustainable. Our clothes are still coming back for resizing which speaks to the quality, purpose and responsibility we have demonstrated with our brand. Sustainability has always been at the heart of JJ Valaya and this travel based occasion wear line with Tencel Luxe is eco-friendly. Decades later our couture and formal pieces are timeless, if that doesn't reflect sustainability then I'm not sure what does," adds the designer.

The world of Valaya

Walking down the Art Deco-inspired staircase into the capacious lower level, you find yourself standing under a grand chandelier in the resplendent Jamawar Gallery featuring walls fabricated using original antique jamawar shawls and Art Deco inlay flooring. This leads to the central artery of the space — the grand passage in black and white with a signature chevron ceiling illuminated by a series of pendant lights.

To the left of the central passage lies the fashion section housing the women's wear & menswear collections, a couture museum showcasing single-edition masterpieces, a precious jewellery showcase, and the private lounge for bespoke consultations, Le Salon du Musee. Here one will find the legendary Valaya embroideries in the finest of Couture for women and men besides a showcase of the Fabled Alika Jacket, The Shifting Leaves Chevron Line as well as a line of Jhalamand House shirts. Also featured here is a line of men's shoes, Cufflinks, pocket squares and buttons and scarves, belts and headbands for women. This space also introduces the JJ Valaya line of precious jewellery

