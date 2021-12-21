Stress triggers for children

New Delhi, Dec 21 Children are as susceptible to stress as adults. While adults can process their stress better, sometimes a child may experience stress but may not be able to express themselves adequately. Even small changes can impact a child's feelings of safety and security.

They may present with

Physical Symptoms like

. Change in appetite

. Headache

. Bedwetting

. Nightmares

. Sleep disturbances

. Stomach aches

. Feeling cold

. Teeth grinding

. Nail biting

. Sweaty palms and soles

. Other physical symptoms with no actual physical illness

Emotional symptoms like

. a sudden change in attitude,

. withdrawing from family and friends,

. excessive crying for no reason,

. difficulty in concentration,

. extreme clinginess to the parent,

. aggression

. anxiety,

. New found fears

. temper tantrums

Some of the commonly known triggers in children include:

. Arrival of a new sibling

. Change in routine

. Unfamiliar situation

. Delay in milestones

. Pandemic - that stopped the world

. Starting school

. Changing schools

. Learning difficulties

. Conflict with friends

. Bullying

. Moving to a new location

. Tight schedules leaving no time to play

. Illness / Death of family members

. Relationship issues between parents / Divorce

. Financial problems in the family

. Going through bodily changes

