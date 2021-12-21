Stress triggers for children
By IANS | Published: December 21, 2021 11:15 AM2021-12-21T11:15:04+5:302021-12-21T11:25:36+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 21 Children are as susceptible to stress as adults. While adults can process their stress better, sometimes a child may experience stress but may not be able to express themselves adequately. Even small changes can impact a child's feelings of safety and security.
They may present with
Physical Symptoms like
. Change in appetite
. Headache
. Bedwetting
. Nightmares
. Sleep disturbances
. Stomach aches
. Feeling cold
. Teeth grinding
. Nail biting
. Sweaty palms and soles
. Other physical symptoms with no actual physical illness
Emotional symptoms like
. a sudden change in attitude,
. withdrawing from family and friends,
. excessive crying for no reason,
. difficulty in concentration,
. extreme clinginess to the parent,
. aggression
. anxiety,
. New found fears
. temper tantrums
Some of the commonly known triggers in children include:
. Arrival of a new sibling
. Change in routine
. Unfamiliar situation
. Delay in milestones
. Pandemic - that stopped the world
. Starting school
. Changing schools
. Learning difficulties
. Conflict with friends
. Bullying
. Moving to a new location
. Tight schedules leaving no time to play
. Illness / Death of family members
. Relationship issues between parents / Divorce
. Financial problems in the family
. Going through bodily changes
