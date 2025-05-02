Stretching Exercises for Working Women: Easy Relief for Neck, Back and Waist Pain

The young generation, who have to work on laptops and on computers for 8-9 hours continuously, has increased the problem of neck, back and waist stiffness. Sitting for most of the day, increased use of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and traveling while avoiding potholes on the road, makes the body stiffer.

The neck, back and waist become stiff. It hurts frequently. To reduce this problem, exercise is needed. But not everyone can find time for exercise. Therefore, see these simple and quick types of stretching . This will loosen the stiff body and stop neck, back and waist pain.

What exercises should you do if your neck, back and waist hurt?

1. Neck exercises

You can do neck exercises quickly. You can do these exercises even while sitting in an office chair.

In this, you can do exercises like turning your neck from right to left and left to right in such a way, from the back and front, looking up-looking down, looking left and right, leaning once towards the right shoulder and once towards the left shoulder.

2. Spinal cord exercise

To loosen your back-waist, you can do Cat-Cow Pose or Marjarasana. Apart from this, stand straight and erect.

Take both hands behind your back and tie them together and stretch your chest forward, pull your shoulders back and now stretch your back as much as possible. Apart from this, you can also do Machhindrasana, Vrikshasana. Asanas that loosen your neck, back, and waist like Balasana, Bhujangasana are also useful.

3. Surya Namaskar

Doing Surya Namaskar at the beginning of the day also makes a big difference. Experts say that 12 Surya Namaskars should be done. But if you don't have that much time, you can also do 5 or 7 Surya Namaskars. This helps in exercising the entire body and loosening up the limbs.