Struggling to Sleep? Mustard Oil Foot Massage Could Be the Natural Fix You Need

The body gets tired due to the rush of doing different tasks and activities from morning to day. If you look at it that way, when the body is tired, it should sleep immediately at night. But many people do not sleep at night despite trying many times. There can be different reasons for this. If you also have the problem of not sleeping or are not able to sleep early, we are going to tell you a special solution. If you apply an oil on the soles of your feet before going to bed at night, it can help you sleep quickly and well. Ayurvedic experts have given special tips in this regard, which you can always follow.

Ayurvedic Consultant Dr. Sugandha Sharma posted a video in which she said that because different things are going on in the head at night, you do not sleep immediately. Two to three things can be done to sleep well. One of these is to wash your feet with cold water at night and sleep. Increased vata dosha in the body can be the reason for not sleeping. In such a situation, massage the soles of your feet with warm mustard oil. You can apply the oil cold or hot. If adults or even children are not able to sleep, massage the soles of your feet with it. You will fall asleep immediately.

Benefits of massaging the soles of your feet with mustard oil