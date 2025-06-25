Struggling to Sleep or Breathe at Night? Know What It Might Mean for Your Health

Sleep is very important for overall good health, because when we sleep, the body is busy repairing itself and storing energy. But if you see any different symptoms during this time, then it is not just a sleep disorder but may be a health problem. If the heart, kidneys, and liver are not working properly, then some symptoms are seen in the body at night. Dr. Shrey Srivastava has informed Jagran.com about this.

Frequent urination: If you are going to urinate more than once at night and thinking that this is happening because you are drinking too much water, then you are wrong. This may be a sign of reduced kidney function or the onset of diabetes. Healthy kidneys control urine production at night, but if there is a problem in the kidney's filter process, you may have to urinate repeatedly. Shortness of breath: If you are short of breath or have difficulty breathing while sleeping at night, this may be a sign of a weak heart. This happens when the heart cannot pump enough blood to the body. This causes fluid to accumulate in the lungs and makes it difficult to breathe. Swelling or heaviness: If you are normal during the day and your legs feel swollen or heavy at night, or have mild pain, then this may be a sign of fluid accumulation in the body. This disorder is often caused by liver dysfunction or by the kidneys not filtering sodium and water properly. Fatigue and sleeplessness: If you feel tired even without doing any hard work and are constantly losing sleep, then this may be related to the functioning of the liver and hormone levels. The liver removes toxic substances from the body, and when it does not work properly, sleep is affected.

If these symptoms appear during sleep at night, you should not ignore them at all, because these symptoms can be signs of the above serious problems. In such a case, consult a doctor in time and get proper treatment.

What to do if you see such symptoms?