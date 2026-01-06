Struggling With Back and Lower Back Pain? Check Out Simple Exercises
January 6, 2026
Back and lower back pain is most common problem suffered by woman. While we are working it is not noticeable but, once we lie down in our bed we feel the pain. This problem starts for most women after their first pregnancy. A calcium deficiency in the body, excessive two-wheeler riding, and sitting in the wrong posture while working on a laptop or otherwise, all increase the strain on the back and lower back, causing severe pain.
In such situations, not everyone has time for exercise. Or even if they do, they feel lazy about exercising for hours. That's why you should try the exercises mentioned below. You can do these exercises while lying in bed. So, there's no need to set aside separate time for them.
Exercises to reduce back and lower back pain
- To perform this exercise, lie down on your back. Using a yoga mat is preferable. Then stretch both arms out to the sides. Keep some distance between your legs. First, press the big toes of both feet onto the floor, and then extend the soles of your feet so that the little toes touch the floor. Repeat this movement 10 to 15 times.
- For the second exercise, place one foot over the other. Then turn both feet to the right side once and to the left side once, touching the floor each time. Repeat this on both sides 10 times each.
- Bend one leg at the knee. Place the other leg over it, and then touch the floor once on the right side and once on the left side. The thigh should touch the floor. Perform this exercise alternately with both legs, holding the position for about one minute on each side.
- Keep some distance between both legs and bend them at the knees. Then bring the right knee close to the left foot and the left knee close to the right foot. Repeat this movement 25 to 30 times with both legs. Practicing Markatasana (Monkey Pose) also helps reduce back and lower back pain to a great extent.