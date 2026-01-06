Struggling With Back and Lower Back Pain? Check Out Simple Exercises

Back and lower back pain is most common problem suffered by woman. While we are working it is not noticeable but, once we lie down in our bed we feel the pain. This problem starts for most women after their first pregnancy. A calcium deficiency in the body, excessive two-wheeler riding, and sitting in the wrong posture while working on a laptop or otherwise, all increase the strain on the back and lower back, causing severe pain.

In such situations, not everyone has time for exercise. Or even if they do, they feel lazy about exercising for hours. That's why you should try the exercises mentioned below. You can do these exercises while lying in bed. So, there's no need to set aside separate time for them.

Exercises to reduce back and lower back pain