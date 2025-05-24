Struggling with Constipation? Try These 3 Ayurvedic Home Remedies
May 24, 2025
Many of us suffer with one common problem these days that is indigestion. If our stomach is not cleansed properly then we feel heavy and uncomfortable. This can also lead to lethargy and irritability not only that, but you do not feel like doing any work. Experts say that constipation is caused by a sedentary lifestyle, eating unhealthy foods, stress and drinking less water. If you also have this problem all the time and are looking for an easy solution, then we are going to tell you some easy solutions.
Ayurvedic doctor Salim Zaidi has given information about this by posting a video on his Insta account. The doctor said, 'Ayurveda has given many natural and easy solutions to remove the problem of constipation. If you have the problem of not cleansing your stomach every morning, then you can do three easy solutions'.
What are these three solutions?
- Oat and jaggery water: Doctors say that oats contain a substance called thymol, which activates enzymes necessary for digestion and relieves constipation. Jaggery also detoxifies the body naturally, which helps in cleansing the stomach. To make this remedy, boil one spoon of oats and a small piece of jaggery in water. When half of this water remains, strain it and drink it warm.
- Soaked raisins: Raisins are rich in fiber that helps in digestion and also have laxative properties. Fiber and laxative properties activate the intestines. Which helps in cleansing the stomach. To make this remedy, soak one spoon of raisins in a glass of water at night. Drink this water on an empty stomach in the morning and chew the raisins. If you eat raisins regularly in this way, the problem of constipation will be completely eliminated.
- Flax seed Powder: Flax seeds contain dietary fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Which bring viscosity to the intestines. Which helps in easy cleansing of the stomach. For this, mix one spoon of flaxseed powder in hot milk or water and drink it before going to bed at night. By doing this, you will see a difference in a few days.