Struggling With Hair Fall? Avoid These 4 Daily Habits That Might Harming Your Hair

Hair loss is a growing problem in young people especially in females. This might be because of pollution or dust and dirt settle on the hair, which damages the hair. Hair loss can also occur due to bad water. We use various beauty products for hair which contain a lot of chemicals. This also damages the hair.

However, sometimes we ourselves take care of our hair. Healthy hair requires mindful care, but often, small everyday habits can unknowingly damage our hair. Here are four common mistakes you might be making and how to fix them:

There are very simple habits that you may not even think about.

1. Tying Hair Too Tightly: When it's hot or humid, we often tie our hair tightly to avoid sweat or irritation on the neck. High ponytails, rubber bands, or tight buns may feel comfortable, but they actually weaken the hair roots and cause breakage, especially around the front hairline.

Tip: Braid your hair or tie a loose bun instead. This helps prevent tangling and reduces tension on the scalp.

2. Washing Hair with Hot Water: A hot shower might feel amazing, but it’s harsh on your hair. Hot water strips the natural protective oils near the roots and can lead to dry, brittle hair and weakened roots.

Tip: Always wash your hair with lukewarm or cool water to preserve its natural moisture and strength.

3. Using the Wrong Hair Products: The market is flooded with shampoos, conditioners, serums, and hair colors. Many of these are heavily advertised, making it tempting to try them all. However, not every product suits every hair type.

Tips: Do thorough research and choose products based on your specific hair needs to avoid unwanted hair fall.

4. Skipping Oil: Many avoid applying oil because it makes the hair sticky or flat. But natural oils like coconut or almond oil are essential for nourishing and strengthening hair.

Tips: Apply oil at night and wash it off in the morning. This helps hydrate your scalp and promotes healthy hair growth.