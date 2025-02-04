“Success Isn’t just About Numbers or Milestones, It is About Making An Impact": Himadri Patel

Himadri’s Patel journey is one of passion, perseverance, and purpose. Hailing from Dehradun, she began with a typical path—pursuing B.Tech—but her heart always leaned toward creativity. Makeup, fashion, and experimenting with new looks became her escape during college. In a exclusive interview with Lokmat Times Himadri opened up on her creative journey and her life as an successful entrepreneur. Excerpts from the interview....

Himadri, you started from a small town with big dreams. What motivated you to take the leap into content creation, and did you always know this was the path for you?

I grew up in Dehradun & even then the career choices were the typical—*beta doctor banjao ya phir engineer*. So, like everyone else, I chose to pursue B.Tech. But even during my engineering days, I had a creative side that I couldn’t ignore. I loved makeup, fashion, experimenting with new looks—it was my escape from studies. At the time, I never knew content creation could be a career. It wasn’t as popular or well-known as it is now. While in college, I started making videos just for fun, as a little hobby to balance out my studies. To my surprise, the positive feedback I got from a small audience was so encouraging that I began to wonder, “Why not give this a real shot?” Honestly, I didn’t always know this was what I wanted to do. But looking back, I think I always had this creative spark inside me. It took courage and a lot of trial and error, but I’m so glad I followed my passion. Taking that leap has been one of the best decisions of my life, and the journey has been incredibly fulfilling so far.

Every journey has its hurdles. What were some of the biggest challenges you faced when starting out as a content creator and entrepreneur, and how did you overcome them?

Starting out, one of the biggest challenges I faced was working with limited resources. Coming from a smaller town, I didn’t have access to professional teams, fancy equipment, or even mentors who could guide me. There wasn’t any blueprint to follow, it was just me, figuring things out through trial and error. But on the brighter side of things, starting from scratch turned out to be a blessing. It forced me to build a solid foundation for myself, which still helps me navigate through challenges today.

Another major hurdle was balancing the pressure to keep up with ever-changing trends while staying true to my own style and vision. It’s so easy to get lost in the noise and lose your authenticity in the process. What kept me going & still is my biggest motivation is my belief in what I am creating. Instead of letting setbacks discourage me, I take them as opportunities to learn and grow. I invest in improving my skills and stay focused on the long-term vision rather than getting distracted by temporary hurdles. Looking back now, I realize those challenges were crucial, they shaped me into the creator and entrepreneur I am today.

Social media and the influencer world can be intense. How do you stay grounded and avoid burnout, especially with the pressure to constantly create and maintain engagement?

It’s definitely a struggle. The constant need to create, engage, and grow can sometimes feel overwhelming. What helps me stay grounded is reminding myself of why I started—this is my passion, and I love connecting with my audience. I also make it a point to take breaks when I need them. Spending time with family, my pets Milo & Hazel, or even just disconnecting for a day helps me recharge. Setting boundaries has been a game changer for me. I’ve learned it’s okay to say no to opportunities that don’t align with me and to take time for myself without feeling guilty. At the end of the day, it’s about finding that balance between hustle and self-care.

As someone who has built a successful career from scratch, what advice would you give to someone who is just starting out, especially in the online space?

Start small but start strong. You don’t need the perfect setup or a big budget to begin, just focus on creating content that feels authentic to you. Consistency is key, but so is staying flexible. Experiment with different formats and styles until you find what works for you. Also, don’t get discouraged by numbers early on. Building a community takes time, and the most important thing is to connect with your audience on a personal level. Trust yourself, and don’t be afraid to put your unique personality into your content, that my friend is what will make you stand out in a crowded space.

What does success look like for you in the next 5 years?



For me, success isn’t just about numbers or milestones; it’s about making an impact. Over the next 5 years, I want to continue growing both as a content creator and as the founder of Dri by Himadri. I aim to expand our brand’s reach, introduce new product categories, and stay connected with my audience in meaningful ways. A personal goal close to my heart is to open an animal shelter. Giving back and making a difference in the lives of those who need it most is something I deeply care about. So, success for me is about growth, not just professionally but also as a person who contributes to the world around her.