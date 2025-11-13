Sudha Reddy Attends Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 as Guest of Honour

Philanthropist and global humanitarian leader Sudha Reddy adds grace, prestige and international influence to the awards night.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 witnessed an evening of grandeur, artistic brilliance and cultural pride as Mrs Sudha Reddy, distinguished philanthropist, entrepreneur and global cultural advocate, graced the ceremony as the Guest of Honour. Held on 30th October 2025 at the iconic Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli, Mumbai.

Mrs Reddy's presence at DPIFF 2025 symbolised the confluence of humanitarian leadership, artistic appreciation and India's growing influence on the world stage. Known for her exceptional contributions to social welfare, global cultural diplomacy and women's empowerment, she continues to be one of the most respected personalities representing modern Indian excellence.

The occasion commenced with the sacred Lamp Lighting Ceremony, where Mrs. Sudha Reddy joined Honourable Ms. Pankaja Munde, Minister of Environment & Climate Change, Animal Husbandry, Government of Maharashtra and National Secretary BJP and Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad Ji, scion of the Royal Family of Baroda. Together, the three distinguished women inaugurated the evening by illuminating the ceremonial lamp, symbolising enlightenment, creativity and the legacy of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, the Father of Indian Cinema. Their collective presence reflected a powerful message of cultural stewardship, women-led leadership and India's continued advancement in the arts, a memorable highlight applauded by dignitaries and audiences alike.

As part of the evening's proceedings, Mrs. Reddy presented one of the most significant international honours, the Best International Actress Award, conferred upon acclaimed Oscar-nominated actress Karla Sofía for her performance in Emilia Pérez. The exchange between the two remarkable women underscored DPIFF's global outlook and commitment to recognising cinematic brilliance beyond borders. Mrs. Reddy's involvement also highlighted her long-standing contribution to global cultural diplomacy. Through the Sudha Reddy Foundation, she continues to champion education, women's empowerment and healthcare, representing India with distinction at global platforms such as the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, Paris Couture Week and the Global Gift Gala.

Throughout the event, Mrs. Reddy radiated elegance, poise and warmth, engaging with dignitaries, artists and cultural ambassadors. Her presence elevated the evening, adding dignity and global relevance to the festival. Industry icons and attendees alike praised her humility and unwavering commitment to service. The organisers expressed their gratitude, stating that her involvement enriched the ceremony with profound meaning. As DPIFF continues to expand its global footprint, the participation of influential leaders like Mrs. Reddy strengthens its mission to honour the finest in cinema while fostering cultural bridges across nations.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 celebrated a magnificent fusion of creativity, heritage and innovation, with Mrs Sudha Reddy standing as one of the most prominent figures of the evening. Her participation not only added gravitas to the ceremony but also highlighted the festival's commitment to honouring personalities who uphold cultural values and drive impactful change. As the curtains closed on another memorable edition, Mrs Sudha Reddy's gracious involvement remained a defining highlight, symbolising the harmony between cinematic artistry and social responsibility. Her distinguished presence once again affirmed her role as one of India's most influential cultural patrons and global goodwill ambassadors.

