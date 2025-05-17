Suffering from Back Pain? Vitamin Deficiency Might Be the Reason

Many of have Back pain issue which is commonly due to our wired lifestyle. While overexertion can be a cause, vitamin deficiencies can also play a significant role. Today, we'll Know how vitamin deficiencies can contribute to back pain. Which vitamin deficiency causes back pain?

If there is a deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body, then you may have to face back pain. When vitamin B12 is reduced in the body, the body feels weak and the problem of body pain or back pain increases continuously. This vitamin works to increase energy in your nerve cells. When it is reduced in the body, swelling increases and this causes the problem of back pain.

How to get vitamin B12?

To overcome the deficiency of vitamin B12, you can drink dairy products such as milk or eat cheese. Apart from this, you can also get this vitamin from some cereals and dried fruits.

Other causes of back pain

There can be other causes of back pain. Such as fatigue and overwork. Sitting in one place for a long time, working, walking in the wrong way. Also, back pain can be a sign of some diseases. Back pain can also be caused by TB or nerve related problems. In such cases, you should consult a doctor on time.