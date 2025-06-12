Suffering From Frequent Headaches? Acidity May Be the Cause, Try This 5-Day Remedy

If you also suffer from constant pain in head, then acidity might be the constant cause of pain. Headaches are a common complaint among women, sometimes occurring multiple times per week and leading to dismissive reactions. While headaches have various causes, increased acidity is a frequent trigger. Often, individuals experience acidity and subsequent headaches due to unchanging dietary habits. This remedy aims to provide lasting relief from this issue within 4 to 5 days.

Remedies to reduce the problem of headaches, acidity

Diet experts have shared information on thefoodideas on their Instagram page about what can be done to reduce the problem of headaches and acidity permanently. In video, she says that squeeze the juice of half a lemon in a glass. After that, add a pinch of black salt, a pinch of asafoetida and 1 teaspoon of mire powder to it. Now add only 2 teaspoons of hot water to it. Do not dilute the mixture in the glass by increasing the amount of water at all. Now shake all the water properly and drink.

Drink water in this way half an hour before meals and then sit down to eat immediately half an hour after that without eating anything in between. If you do this remedy for 5 consecutive days, the problem of acidity and headaches will reduce. Lemon, meerut, asafoetida and black salt will improve digestion. Dieticians say that this will not only prevent acidity, but also prevent problems like bloating and gas. Try it.