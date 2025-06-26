Suffering From Hair Fall? Poor Liver Health Might Be the Hidden Cause, Know How

A good hair health plays very important role in beauty, it enhances our beauty. Recently hair related problems are growing day by day. Youngsters are facing problem of hair fall. The causes of hair loss are different. But nowadays one of the most common causes is fatty liver. Now you may ask, what is the connection of bad hair and liver problems Of course it is. Nowadays, fatty liver problems have increased a lot among women. If the liver is not healthy, then hair falls out. A mistake related to the liver can damage your hair.

Avoid 'this' mistake related to the liver

The mistake related to the liver that we are telling you about is none other than not doing liver detox. If you are not cleansing the liver, then you have to face many other problems along with hair loss. Now you may also be wondering, how to cleanse the liver? Then you can adopt some healthy habits and include some things in your diet to detox the liver. Famous content creator Isha Lal on Instagram has posted a video. In which she has told some remedies to detox the liver from within.

Isha says that poor liver health can damage hair. Detoxifying the liver with Ayurvedic kitchen ingredients can remove toxins and nourish hair from within.For liver detoxification, turmeric, amla, and dill are beneficial. Adjust the quantity of each ingredient as needed. To improve hair health and detoxify the liver, prepare a special drink at home using the.

Ingredients: 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 tablespoon amla powder, 1 teaspoon dill, 2 cups hot water, and 1 teaspoon honey.

Instructions: Boil two cups of water, add amla powder and dill, and let it boil for 5-7 minutes. Turn off the heat and add turmeric powder. Mix well. Strain the drink after it cools slightly. Drink warm, and add honey to taste.