Suffering from Migraine or Acidity? Try These Instant Home Hacks for Relief

'An apple a day Keeps doctor away' this proverb we have been hearing from long time. But did you know cloves are also beneficial. When problems like cold, sore throat, cough start, the first thing that comes to mind is cloves. Although we know the benefits of both apples and cloves, very few of us know that if both are eaten together in a special way, they can be more beneficial. See what exactly this is and which diseases can be cured by it.

Benefits of eating cloves on apples

Nowadays, different videos are always being shared on social media. Some of them are also about health. One such video is currently going viral. This video has been shared from the Instagram page medimanch. In this video, it is said that if you crush cloves in an apple and eat it regularly for 40 days, your migraine problem can be reduced permanently. By doing this remedy, acidity does not occur either. People who always suffer from acidity or migraine have also shared their experiences after using this remedy for a few days in the video.

To prepare this remedy, crush 8-9 cloves into an apple, ensuring the clove flowers face upwards.

Keep the cloves crushed in this way at night and the next morning, eat the apple with the cloves finely chewed. You can keep this apple with cloves crushed in the fridge or outside the fridge. If you have a lot of trouble with migraine and acidity and like this remedy, there is no harm in trying it for a few days.