Suji Halwa (Sheera) Recipe for Guru Purnima Naivedya With Perfect Sweetness

Guru Purnima or Vyas Purnima is celebrated with enthusiasm in every household. This day highlights the importance of the Guru-Shishya tradition. Therefore, this day is celebrated with immense devotion. On this day, offerings are offered to our Gurus. Different offerings are shown in every house according to their wishes. But still, sheera is made in most houses on this day. Just as sheera is made for Satyanarayana prasad, sheera is also made on the occasion of Guru Purnima . But in the case of many people make mistake while doing sheera. Sometimes lumps get created in Sheera, sometime it is less sweet or sometimes flavor is not proper. If the proportion of 3 ingredients, semolina, sugar, and water, is not proper then, the taste of the sheera deteriorates. Therefore, take this recipe and try making sheera. Everyone will appreciate the sheera that you have prepared.

How to Make Sheera: 1 bowl semolina, Pour to half a bowl of ghee, 1 bowl of sugar, 3 to 4 bowls of milk,A pinch of nutmeg powder and cardamom powder. 7 to 8 saffron sticks and 1 tablespoon of dried fruit slices.

Recipe: To make the vein, first heat a pan on the gas. Then add ghee to it. Once the ghee is hot, add the semolina and fry it on low to medium flame until it turns golden brown. Take hot milk in a bowl and soak the saffron sticks in it. Heat the milk required for the vein.

After this, add a spoonful of ghee in a small pan and add dry fruits and fry them. After the rava turns fragrant, slowly add milk to it. Keep the gas very low while adding the milk. Also, keep stirring the rava in the pan while adding the milk. This prevents lumps from forming. If you do this job of adding milk to the veena and stirring the veena in the pan at the same time, no lumps form in the veena at all.

Now, after the milk in the pan boils, add sugar, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and the dry fruits fried in ghee. Stir everything properly and let it steam well. After the veena is cooked, turn off the gas and once again add 2 to 3 spoons of suitable ghee from above. The veena of Naivedya is ready.