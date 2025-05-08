Summer Skincare Tip: How to Use Alum to Remove Sweat Smell Naturally

You must have experienced many times that when you go out, the stench of people's sweat in the crowd of buses and trains makes your life miserable. Your sweat must also be bothering others. Everyone has this problem in summer. Because during these days, you sweat a lot and the bacteria responsible for the stench are produced more. The important thing is that using only deo, perfume or powder does not remove this stench. In such a situation, we are going to tell you a natural remedy to remove this problem. The best remedy for this is alum, which has been used for years. But many people do not know how to use alum. Let's find out.

Alum has been used for a long time to remove various skin problems. Because alum is a natural antiseptic. In addition to benefiting the skin, alum is also beneficial in removing the stench of sweat. But many people do not know this.

Alum is a natural deodorant

To remove the bad smell of sweat, prepare alum powder. Mix one teaspoon of alum powder in a glass of water and put it in a spray bottle. Spray this mixture on the armpits and sweaty areas every day after bathing. If you apply this alum mixture, the bad smell of sweat will not come at all.

Roll the alum

To remove the bad smell of sweat, you can apply alum in other ways besides spraying. For this, after bathing, soak the alum in water or apply a little water to the armpits and roll the alum loaf on it. This will also definitely benefit you.

Add to bath water

Add the alum loaf or powder to the bath water. Bathing with this water kills the bacteria responsible for the bad smell and removes the bad smell of sweat. For this, add two teaspoons of alum powder to the bath water 10 to 15 minutes before bathing or swirl the alum. After bathing, apply aloe vera gel on the body.

Other benefits of alum

Apply as a face pack

You can also apply alum as a face pack on the face. This helps in removing blemishes on the face. For this, add a little honey to the alum powder and make a paste. Apply this paste on the face. This face pack will cleanse the skin and make it look radiant. Do not use it if you have dry skin.

Bad breath will go away

Many people do not know that you can also use alum to remove bad breath and yellowness from teeth. For this, put a piece of alum in water, heat it and gargle with this water.