Sunday is one of the busiest days of the dating year

New Delhi, Jan 4 Want to score a match? Sunday can be your lucky day as dating app Tinder reveals, 10 per cent more singles are using the app than usual, and there's 35 per cent more Swipe activity, and over 30 per cent more matches on Sunday than on a typical day.

It is one of the busiest days of the dating year. According to its, Sundays are the most common days for users to update their profiles and add new photos during the month of January. In fact, on average around the world, Tinder biographies were revised and 25 new photographs were added per second during January 2022 Dating Sunday.

Relationship Goals, a new profile feature that helps users express what they're looking for, was just introduced to make it simpler than ever for daters to put their best foot forward on the first significant date of the year. Members now have greater control over who they connect with by having more knowledge of a potential match's intentions, whether they're down for new pals, here for a fling, or want to cuff it. Transparency is absolutely in, as seen by recent testing of the feature in a few regions, which revealed that more than 50 per cent of users have added Relationship Goals to their profiles.

"The beginning of the year represents a fresh start! It is the right time to think about what you want from the year ahead, not just for dating but for seeking any kind of connection. This past year we've seen how young daters are setting their own pace and rules about love, life and everything in between," says Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications, Tinder India.

"With the launch of Relationship Goals, Tinder members now have more control over who they connect with by having more insight into a potential match's intentions. This new year, we anticipate that young daters will be swiping right on someone who knows what they want and matches their vibe."

For all the singles out there trying to find a match this New Year, here are your top tips for success:

Set your Relationship Goals!

Being clear about what you're looking for is very attractive. It also helps to avoid that awkward romance killer Q "So, what are you here for?" So whether you're starting the year looking for a long term partner or just a friend, let potential matches know.

Having a bio will get you better matches

Profiles with bios attract more matches. Avoid being immediately beige flagged by including a quick and witty statement that shows off the best of you, while also leaving them wanting more.

Tip: Try to stay away from the basic line: "Here for a good time, not a long time." Trust us, it does not help your chances.

In search of...

No one has time to waste - select between 1-3 lifestyle tags to ensure you're setting yourself up to make authentic connections with people who match your vibe.

Work hard, match more

Looking for someone who shares your school spirit? Maybe a creative looking for your muse? Adding your school and job title is a great way to find your potential ride or die, or in this case, narrow down on who might not be the best fit for you.

Tip: We know the urge to say you went to "School of Hard Knocks" is strong, but resist it. Your potential matches will thank you.

WYA?

Don't leave potential matches guessing - set your location to meet people nearby, especially if a LDR isn't something you're into. And while we're on the subject: We understand Bandra to Juhu is considered long-distance to some, so set your radius to meet people in your neighborhood or that next one over. And if you're feeling international, expand your horizons with Tinder's Passport feature to meet a cutie in New York City

