Sunny Kaushal Shows How to Embody the Charm of Vintage Bombay and Retro Bollywood

Sunny Kaushal has a selective taste when it comes to suits and Western closet. Each time he steps into an ensemble, he ensures to serve the main character energy, be it channelling vintage Bombay vibes or exuding a full-on retro Bollywood energy. Take a look:

In Beige & Cream: Sunny Kaushal dons a three-piece suit, in rich hues of beige and cream and a mix of fabrics, including satin. He sports old-money pleated pants and layers his ensemble with a printed shawl, diving deep into the old Bombay energy. Adding a touch of the vintage era, he accessorises his look with tinted shades and rounds his look with brown formal shoes.

In Black & Silver: Sunny sports a full-black suit with broad embellished stripes on his sleeves and around his pockets. The turtle-neck layer exudes rich aesthetics, which he completes with a neckpiece that sits right with his ensemble. With a few rings, a bracelet and formal shoes, Sunny brings his look together.

In Brown & White: Sunny oozes rich streetstyle energy by donning a printed shirt and layering it with a brown coat with rolled sleeves. Keeping it subtly monochrome, he pairs the look with brown pants. The Mili actor accessorises his ensemble with a metal watch, tinted shades and sneakers.

In Black & Prints: Sunny keeps it sophisticated in a full black suit with fauna prints at the edges, and layers his inners with a white shirt. He accessorises his look with statement rings and swag that complements his style sense.

In White & Nets: Sunny Kaushal channels old-Bollywood energy in a full white piece, with a netted shirt and a zig-zag cutout on the edges of his coat. He keeps it elegant and charming by staying devoid of any extra accessories.