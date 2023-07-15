Surge in Demand for Designer Home Interiors in Small Indian Cities

In recent years, the demand for designer home interiors has skyrocketed across India, and the trend is slowly catching up even in the small cities of the country. If we only talk about small cities, there was a time when house owners were quite averse to the idea of hiring professional architects and interior designers to design their dream homes. However, this has changed for good; now, more and more people are willing to trust these professionals and their skills. The same has been the case for the people of Rourkela in Odisha.

No Dearth of Professionals in Smart City

Being one of the smart cities of the country, Rourkela is up there in terms of city infrastructure and modern amenities compared to other metro cities. However, till a few years back, there was a sense of hesitancy on the part of the people to hire professionals to build their homes, offices, etc. The first reason being there were not too many such professionals in the city, and one had to hire someone from Bhubaneswar. However, now there is no dearth of qualified architects and interior designers in Rourkela today. In fact, the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Rourkela Chapter was established last year, looking at this positive scenario.

Availability of Branded Home Interior Products

Another major reason why people in the city were not aspiring for designer homes was because there was an unavailability of branded home interior infrastructure products, and with local products, it was not possible to achieve. Those who were interested to use branded materials had to procure it from other states, making it a costly affair. Still, using branded products without the guidance of skilled professionals meant the result was not up to the mark.

However, this aspect has also seen a sea change with the coming of Saanvi Enterprises, one of the leading plywood and home interior & exterior dealers in Rourkela. This firm, led by its visionary founder Mr. Sumit Chanduka, has revolutionized the way people design their homes in Rourkela today. It was because of him that top home interior infrastructure brands ventured into this untapped market. Today, Saanvi Enterprises is associated with brands including Greenply, Hettich, Merino, Greenlam, Godrej, Royal Touché, Century Ply, Austin Plywood and many more.

One-Stop Solution for Home Interiors and Exteriors

The firm, to encourage and help people make an informed choice while selecting quality material with regard to their home interiors, has set up a 2000 sq ft display showroom, where a range of home interior infrastructure products of different brands have been kept on display. In addition, Saanvi Enterprises has developed a website and an app – a first in the State of Odisha in this trade – to facilitate its customers to explore its offerings, get design ideas for the different sections of their rooms, and even go through catalogs of different companies it deals with.

The firm, in its vision to serve its customers and become a one-stop solution for home interiors, has also established a home décor showroom by the name Meher Galleria, where a range of home decorative and antique items can be bought by people to enhance their home décor.

Technology-driven Approach

Besides the website and app, the firm is making great use of Whatsapp to cater to its customers by providing them with catalogs, design ideas, etc., with just a tap of a button. It is using technology to enhance its customers’ buying experience. Further, it has plans to bring AI technology into different aspects of the business, especially to help customers to select products after thorough research.With so many facilities on offer along with the availability of the best of the best products in the city is certainly encouraging the people of Rourkela to see their dream homes come to reality.

Website: https://www.saanviavs.com