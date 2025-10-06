Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fitness Secret: Know How She Achieved a Toned and Shapely Figure

Tamannaah Bhatia is has impressed audience by her acting and dancing skills. Actress who has won the hearts of her fans with her acting and glamorous looks, is also known as a 'fitness icon' today. Her recent look from fat to fit has impressed audience a lot. This transformation of hers has caught everyone's attention.

She often makes necessary changes to her body according to her film role or for personal fitness. Her glowing skin and shapely body are not only maintained by sweating in yoga or the gym, but also by a disciplined diet and a correct lifestyle. Many of us would like to know what the secret of her toned figure and great fitness is. So let's see what changes Tamannaah made in her diet, workouts and lifestyle for weight loss, due to which she successfully lost weight and kept herself fitter.

To lose this weight, she took the help of her fitness trainer Siddharth Singh. Under his guidance, she lost weight rapidly and slimmed down her figure again. Tamanna's fitness trainer Siddharth Singh gave 3 special tips for losing weight. According to a report by Economic Times, Tamanna Bhatia's fitness trainer Siddharth Singh said that often after losing weight, it increases again. Because we do not improve our 3 habits permanently. Siddharth Singh says that if you take care of some things along with proper diet and exercise, you can easily lose 5 to 10 kg in 90 days.

1. Increase protein intake:- Protein is the most important factor for weight loss. Increasing the amount of protein in the diet keeps the stomach full for a long time and prevents frequent hunger, which prevents unnecessary calorie intake. Include protein-rich foods like lentils and paneer in the diet. Protein helps in muscle growth, which helps in weight loss by increasing metabolism. Tamanna's fitness trainer said that you must eat good sources of protein in every meal you eat.

2. Hydration:- The trainer said that often we mistake thirst for water for hunger. In such a case, eating more calories in the body and weight gain. When you feel hungry between two meals, drink a glass of water. This will calm your cravings and you can avoid overeating.

3. Exercise regularly:- The trainer said that exercise is very important for weight loss. Exercise burns calories and makes the body fit. Apart from this, exercise improves your mood and helps in smooth brain function.

4. Get enough sleep: - Getting good and sufficient sleep is very important in the journey of weight loss. When your body does not get enough rest, the stress hormone called cortisol increases in the body. This hormone does not allow the increased weight to be lost and helps in storing fat. Therefore, it is necessary to get 7 to 8 hours of restful sleep every day.

5. Set meal and exercise times: - The body has a specific schedule. To lose weight, it is very important that you set your meal time and exercise time. By eating and exercising at the same time every day, your body's metabolism functions properly, which improves the calorie burning process and helps in weight loss.