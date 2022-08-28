Tamil Nadu: Biryani and meat banned in Kanchipuram for Ganesh Chaturthi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 28, 2022 04:44 PM 2022-08-28T16:44:58+5:30 2022-08-28T16:47:01+5:30
The Kanchipuram Police issued a circular on Saturday ordering closure of all biryani and meat shops in the temple town of Sivakanchi on September 2 and 4 citing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
A procession with Ganesha idols will pass through the region and hence the order was put out by the Kanchipuram B1 station police inspector.This year the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 31.