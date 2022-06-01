The 1229 lots of "Hubert De Givenchy Collectionneur"

New Delhi, June 1 Christie's announces the full list of 1,229 lots in the much-anticipated Hubert de Givenchy Collectionneur, which will be auctioned live in Paris and online between June 8 and 23.

Hubert de Givenchy's life and work exemplified a constant and successful quest for an ideal, that of classical beauty, as a passionate aesthete deeply rooted in his country's culture. The extraordinary variety and richness of works in the Hubert de Givenchy Collectionneur perfectly represents the world-renowned couturier's deep passion for objects and impeccable taste, ensuring that these auctions will be a must-see event as well as a tribute to the great collector. The collection is expected to cost around €50 million in total.

Selected highlights from the auctions as follows:

PROVENANCE

For Hubert de Givenchy, each object had a life of its own, appreciating its seduction and the memory which originated from it. For him, appreciation and engagement came not only from the beauty of the object, but also from its provenance, and the auctions are filled with such pieces of prestigious provenance.

In the 1950s, the young couturier began his "second career" as an art collector. From the collection of Coco Chanel, who invited him regularly for dinner, comes a superb Régence console

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor