The 15th edition of the Festival of Hope

New Delhi, Nov 13 The creme de la creme of Delhi-NCR was treated to an evening soiree that included all the elements of an unforgettable indulgence - Couture, Fashion, Glamour and charity.

Cancer survivors and other celebrities walked the runway that evening while being styled and costumed by designer Varun Bahl and wearing jewellery by Archana Aggarwal. Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi, Dr. Blossom Kochhar, MD PVR Sanjeev Bijli, Dr. Amit Bhasin, Anushman Khaitan, and Dr. Anjali Hooda Sangwan were a few of the celebrities who walked the runway. Lake Forest Wines and the IREO hospitality Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon supported the occasion.

"There are heroes amongst us, fighting a daily battle - Cancer. All they do is hold onto HOPE. And this is how we do it. Celebrate the spirit and courage of cancer warriors. I appreciate the contribution of Varun & Archana to this initiative to give it a wider aspect," says Shalini Vig, Founder FOH Stating the success of the foundation.

Sanjana Sanghi looks exquisite in Neety Singh Jewellery's Navratan polki choker in gold paired with jadau and polki kadas.

"I'm very happy to have partnered with Festival of Hope this year for their wonderful initiative, in support of Cancer Survivors. Ever since I started my couture label, I've always tried to find different ways of giving back, and that's always been the main reason why I continue to do what we do. I have always been associated with the Festival of Hope and what better way to contribute to their amazing cause than with fashion," says Fashion Designer Varun Bahl.

"Festival of Hope, true to its name, brings sunshine into the lives of cancer survivors. It is an outstanding devotion and involvement to a very noble cause, which only selfless people can do. I wish Shalini and her entire team lots of happiness and continued success," says Archana Aggarwal, Celebrity Jewellery Designer.

An group called Festival of Hope honours the bravery and spirit of cancer survivors. The Festival of Hope has transformed the charitable sector through its distinctive use of fashion and design. We host fashion shows in which well-known Indian designers take part, as well as other cancer awareness events. However, conveying to our audience that there is life after cancer has been our primary goal. We celebrate cancer survivors and the passion it takes to beat the disease through our events.

