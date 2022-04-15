The 1st edition of the Sikkim Chapter of The Himalayan Dash

New Delhi, April 15 The Himalayan Dash 2022 set to be held from May 6 to May 14, will allow its participants a rare opportunity to drive across all four districts of Sikkim over a period of nine days. The route for the Dash Sikkim will cover Pelling, Lachen, Gurudongmar Lake, Lachung, Yumthang Valley, Gangtok, Nathu La & Zuluk, and will allow participants to enjoy ancient monasteries, stunning mountain ranges and spectacular landscapes dotted with waterfalls, lakes and meadows.

Cougar Motorsport, one of India's pioneering luxury self-drive experience provider has announced this inaugural edition. In the past, The Himalayan Dash was organised in Ladakh and it brought together like-minded business owners, senior executives, high ranking professionals and other owners of premium cars and SUVs, who share a common passion for driving.

The Sikkim Chapter was launched this year after approaching the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department of the Government of Sikkim and in consultation with Sikkim Tourism.

The participation charges on twin/double occupancy basis for The Himalayan Dash Sikkim 2022 are INR 125,000 plus GST @5 per cent per person. Bookings are open for a maximum of 10 vehicles and 20 guests.

