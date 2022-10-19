The 2nd edition of the ASEAN-India Artists' Camp

By IANS | Published: October 19, 2022 02:54 PM 2022-10-19T14:54:07+5:30 2022-10-19T15:05:06+5:30

New Delhi, Oct 19 The second iteration of the ASEAN-India Artists' Camp, organised by the Ministry of External ...

The 2nd edition of the ASEAN-India Artists' Camp | The 2nd edition of the ASEAN-India Artists' Camp

The 2nd edition of the ASEAN-India Artists' Camp

Next

New Delhi, Oct 19 The second iteration of the ASEAN-India Artists' Camp, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Ministry of external affairs disclaimer Ministry of external affairs disclaimer