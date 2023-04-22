The Eid edit

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, April 22 Enjoy the splendour of the occasion and dress with the finest you deserve by buying yourself the most amazing items from latest Eid Collections by various brands. Take advantage of this chance to dress to impress and ring in the festivities in the most stylish manner possible.



Rangriti unveils its much-awaited Eid Collection

The end of the holy month of Ramadan is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr. Rangriti presents a special Eid collection to celebrate this festival. The collection consists of stylish Indian wear such as Kurtas, Palazzo, suit sets, straight pants, dresses, Anarkali suits, shararas and much more.

The Special Kriti for Rangriti collection is sure to get your attention and provide you the perfect look for this occasion. Go ahead and shop for yourself and your friends and family too! So why wait? Visit us at your nearest Rangriti store or browse our collection online to find your perfect Eid outfit.

Available at All EBO'S and MBO'S Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Nykaa Fashion, Snapdeal and www.Rangriti.com

Jayesh Shah Label

Jayesh Shah Label offers a range of contemporary and traditional clothing options for men, perfect for the festive season. The brand is known for its exquisite designs and attention to detail, elevate your style with Jayesh Shah, whose eponymous menswear label combines the best of both worlds, where vintage charm meets vibrant modern-day aesthetics, mirroring the ethos of the bespoke couture brand that puts versatility at the forefront of it all.

Starting Range: Rs 30,000/- available on Azafashion

Anayah Jewellery

A trendy, celebratory brand with timeless costume jewels that introduces your identity in minutes. Anayah is a stunning collection of handcrafted contemporary jewellery that draws inspiration from India's historical jewellery art and uses time-honoured methods to bring to life sumptuous pieces for the modern woman. where she celebrates her femininity with ease while juggling various tasks in her life!

From necklaces to bracelets, the Eid collection has everything ranging from Rs 2,100/- to Rs 36,300/- available on anayahjewellery.com

The Eid fashion edit by Tilfi Banaras

With new additions to its Spring Pairings collection, Tilfi marks the release of its first capsule of menswear attire alongside feminine silhouettes. The collection highlights the soft palette of spring and distinctive handcrafted patterns through pure textured silk ensembles and sarees. In understated shades of blue, beige, and rose pink, the collection features pure Monga silk sadri jackets, bandhgalas, and full-sleeved long jackets for men, with clean cuts in a play of symmetry and asymmetry.

Price range starts from Rs 13,500/- onwards. The collection is available at https://www.tilfi.com/collections/spring-pairing

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor