The Fashion Democrazy Sale to ring in Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 25 Trell, a lifestyle social commerce platform, has announced its Fashion Democrazy Sale, which provides tempting discounts up to 70 per cent on all things fashion and lifestyle to commemorate the freedom of choice and expression. Beginning January 20, shoppers will be able to choose which product categories they want a larger discount on by watching more videos within that category, making it a sale of the people, for the people, and by the people.

The sale not only provides people with enticing discounts, but it also honours the democratic spirit, which believes in the power of unanimity. Users can work together to get the most views for any content category on the App in order to get better Trell Shop discounts on the same category. During the Sale, it will provide further discounts on the categories that users are most interested in.

Ethnic Democrazy, Mission Cashmere, Rang De Basanti, Jashn-e-Grooming, Healthy Republic, My Country My Home, and Unity in Diversity are some of the themes that will be featured each day to promote the diversity of fashion and lifestyle in India.

Users can get unbeatable savings of up to 70 per cent on popular brands such as Loreal, Lakme, Bewakoof, Pepe Jeans, Spykar, US Polo, FabAlley, Juniper, Campus Sutra, and Raisin.

Trell, will celebrate the diversity of Indian fashion over the course of seven days, with over 18 million content creators showcasing their unique lifestyles in 12 regional languages.

