The importance of cleaning clogged pores

New Delhi, April 21 Pores are a way for your skin to breathe, varying in sizes, large or small, they are natural. As a lot of the products claim, it's not possible to reduce or get rid of "large pores" completely.

Your skin accumulates bacteria and dead skin cells which clogs these pores. Sebum in the pores could then give way to acne into blackheads and whiteheads. While you cannot get rid of the pores, it is important to cleanse the pores which in turn helps minimise their appearance.

Pore cleansing and minimising ingredients to note:

Niacinamide:

* Niacinamide has properties that help with the redness of the skin and balances oil production. It is the main ingredient that minimises the pores.

PHA:

* PHAs are a type of exfoliating acid that helps to give our skin intense hydration. Its properties help in enhancing skin cell rejuvenation. It cleans out the dead skin cells and accelerates the production of new skin cells.

p-Refinyl:

* Refinyl is a multi-tasking active ingredient that solely works in minimising the enlarged pores. It limits pores deformation by boosting the collagen production in our skin, making our skin look healthier, brighter and firm.

If you have oily skin, or if enlarged pores are proving to be an uphill battle for you, then you need to ensure that you include a pore minimising product in your daily skincare routine to help your skin not only look but also actually be healthy and radiant.

The Derma Co Pore-Minimising Face Serum is carefully composed and constructed with the high powering qualities of Niacinamide, PHA and p-Refinyl, daily application of this serum will help to unclog and minimise the pores. Combined with gentle exfoliating components, the serum increases skin cell regeneration and stimulates collagen synthesis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor