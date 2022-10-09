The new and upcoming hotels in NYC

New Delhi, Oct 9 The New York City hotel landscape offers the most expansive and varied choices of hotel accommodations across the city's neighborhoods and in the five boroughs from the Bronx to Staten Island. Over the past few months, the hotel community has responded to the return of leisure and business travellers with new openings, expanded offerings and redesigned amenities often focused on providing the highest levels of safety for staff and guests.

Here's a list of newest hotels with exciting amenities and attractions, outstanding architecture, and fabulous locations.

NYC Hotel WeekSM - Citywide - January/February 2023

Launched in 2022, NYC Hotel Week is NYC and Company's newest signature program, offering 23 per cent discount off the standard room rate at some of the City's finest hotels across all five boroughs. The next iteration will take place from January 3 - February 12, 2023.

Hard Rock Hotel New York - Manhattan - April 2022

Hard Rock Hotel's newest property is in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The 446-room hotel includes a rooftop bar and lounge with views of the City's skyline and easy access to the best of Midtown with Broadway, Rockefeller Center and Fifth Avenue all steps away.

The Wall Street Hotel - Manhattan - June 2022

Located in the heart of Lower Manhattan this new 180-room hotel features a 2,100-square-foot ballroom; an all-day lobby lounge and bar; a rooftop bar; and a contemporary, full-service restaurant serving French fare by Michelin-star Chef John Fraser.

Renaissance New York Flushing Hotel at Tangram - Queens - July 2022

Located near Citi Field, the 208-room hotel includes an 8-plex 4DX cinema, retail center, 30 Asian style restaurants, beer garden and an expansive fitness center complete with an Olympic-size pool.

The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad - Manhattan - July 2022

The Ritz-Carlton opened its second location in NYC in July 2022. The new location is inspired by the essence of the new Madison Square Park and features bold designs, immersive experiences and a restaurant serving Turkish, Greek and Lebanese cuisines by Michelin-starred chef Jose Andrés.

Aman New York, Fifth Avenue - Manhattan - August 2022

The highly anticipated Aman New York, Fifth Avenue, opened its doors in August. The new urban sanctuary includes a jazz club, expansive greenery-filled terrace, indoor pool, sauna and a cryotherapy chamber.

Radio Hotel - Manhattan - September 2022

Washington Heights recently welcomed Radio Hotel to the neighbourhood. The unique and colourful 221-room boutique hotel includes two outdoor terraces featuring panoramic views of the City and a courtyard restaurant serving authentic Dominican cuisine by Chef Richard Sandoval, a global pioneer in contemporary Latin cuisine.

Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel - Manhattan - Fall 2022

Renaissance Hotels will a new hotel in the heart of Harlem in the luxurious Victoria Theatre and will contain a 211-guest room tower, a residential tower and a new expansion of the new Apollo Theatre.

Moxy Williamsburg - Brooklyn - December 2022

Moxy Williamsburg will debut with 216 rooms including a festive restaurant serving Israeli and Levantine fare, a cocktail bar, an all-day cafe, a serene garden courtyard and an indoor/outdoor rooftop bar with breathtaking views of the Williamsburg Bridge and the city skyline.

Westin Hotel New York Staten Island - Staten Island - 2023

The Westin Hotel will be a part of a $250 million waterfront plaza restoration project occupying 500,000 square feet in Staten Island.

