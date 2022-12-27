The young actor Om Baraiya alongside his father Arvind Baraiya organized Shri Hanuman Chalisa Katha in Morbi

Om Baraiya is known to be a young and talented actor in the Gujarati Film Industry. He has done multiple projects in Dhollywood and is known for his charismatic appearance onscreen. The young actor Om Baraiya alongside his

father Arvind Baraiya organized Shri Hanuman Chalisa Katha. The actor has been hosting many such religious ceremonies with the help of his family. He is known to be a very religious and dedicated soul. Om has also organized a very recent Ganpati Chaturthi Celebration at Morbi bringing in major joy and celebration.

Just like the other times, he yet again joined hands with his father Mr. Arvind Baraiya to organize Hanuman Chalisa Katha for everyone to attend. This religious event started on 19th Dec'22 and continued to shower

blessings till the 25th of December 2022. It was organized at the Sun City Ground Rawapar by Shri Hari Prakash Dasji, Swami of Salangpur Dham. It was a humongous event and one of its kind initiative by Om and his father.

Talking about the event, Om Baraiya mentioned, "I was extremely pleased with the response we got from the last event of Ganesh Chaturthi at Morbi. Thousands of people gathered to show love and this time we are even more

excited. I am a keen believer in God and the power it gives presents a major positive vibe. I am always blessed and I also believe that I am God's own child as I keep receiving so much love. I would like to thank everyone who

attended this Katha organized by a joint effort of my dad and myself."