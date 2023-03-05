Things to consider while buying bed linens

By Rajiv Merchant

New Delhi, March 5 When it comes to creating a comfortable and relaxing bedroom, choosing the right bed linens is an essential aspect. A good night's sleep is crucial for our overall well-being and the right bed linens can play a big role in ensuring we get the rest we need. But with so many options available in terms of fabric, thread count, style, and care, it can be difficult to know where to start.



Investing in quality bed linens can make all the difference in ensuring a comfortable and restful night's sleep. Whether you prioritise softness, durability, or sustainability, taking the time to find the right bed linens will pay off in the long run in terms of both comfort and peace of mind.

Here are some things to keep in mind when shopping for bed linens:

Fabric: The type of fabric you choose will affect the feel, durability, and appearance of your bed linens. Some popular options include cotton, silk, linen, and microfiber. Each of these materials has its own unique benefits and drawbacks, so it's important to consider what is most important to you in your bed linens.

Thread count: Thread count refers to the number of threads woven into one square inch of fabric. A higher thread count typically means a softer and more durable fabric, but it's not always a guarantee of quality. Look for linens with a thread count of at least 300, but keep in mind that a high thread count can also increase the cost of the linens.

Style: Bed linens come in a variety of styles, including solid colors, patterns, and prints, and choosing the right style can have a significant impact on the overall look and feel of your bedroom. You can select a style that complements your bedroom décor, reflects your personal taste, and creates the ambiance you desire. Whether you prefer classic and timeless designs, bold and eye-catching patterns, or something in between.

Size: When choosing bed linens, it's important to consider the size. Bed linens come in a variety of sizes, including twin, full, queen, king, and California king, and choosing the right size is crucial to ensure a comfortable and snug fit on your mattress. It's important to measure your mattress before making your purchase to ensure you get the right size linens. In addition to mattress size, you should also consider the size of your pillows. Standard pillows and king-size pillows have different sheet and pillowcase sizes, so be sure to choose the right size to ensure a comfortable and secure fit.

Care: Consider how you will care for your bed linens, as some materials may require dry cleaning or special washing instructions. Look for linens that are easy to care for and can be machine washed and dried.

Price: Bed linens can range in price from very affordable to very expensive. Consider your budget and what you are willing to spend, but keep in mind that investing in high-quality linens can pay off in the long run in terms of comfort and durability.

Brand: Consider the reputation and reliability of the brand when making your purchase. Look for brands that have a good reputation for quality and customer service.

Environmental impact: If you are concerned about the environmental impact of your purchase, look for bed linens that are made from sustainable materials and are produced using environmentally friendly processes.

Buying bed linens can be a complex process, but by considering the factors outlined above, you can find the perfect set of linens for your needs.

(Rajiv Merchant, President of Domestic Retail, Boutique Living, Indo Count Industries Limited)

