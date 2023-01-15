This is how the youth can helm the climate agenda in 2023

New Delhi, Jan 15 It is evident that teenage activists like Greta Thunberg have had a significant impact on the discussion of climate change. Greta initiated the weekly "Fridays for Future" strike when she was just 15-years-old, and her rise to become a global advocate and one of Time magazine's most influential people in the world in 2019 is proof of the strength of a single, motivated young person. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was proposed by the UN General Assembly in 2015, and there are numerous young change-makers in India who are pursuing it. But given its sizeable youth population, can India do more?

Supriya Patil, an environmental expert who works with the non-profit Grow-Trees.com, offers some ideas on how more kids may become involved in the fight against climate change.

Consume and waste less

Heedless consumption generates enormous waste and as per CNN's December 2022 report, India has more than 3,100 landfills, with the biggest standing at 65 metre.These landfills let out methane gas, a more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. Buying reusable cups, cutlery, bags, and recyclable products and setting up compost bins will reduce the emission of methane and improve carbon sequestration in soil. Young shoppers can also patronise thrift stores and speak up for the planet on their social media sites.

Plant more trees

The youth of today should maximise the use of technology to their advantage and support organisations that enable people to plant from the comfort of their homes. Grow-Trees.com as one such organisation here which is planting millions of trees across India and creating urban forests to improve poor air quality index. In 2019, Grow-Trees.com also conducted environment awareness and plantation programmes with the Youth Development Society of Sikkim

