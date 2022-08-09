Thoughtful yet effortless gifts for your sibling

New Delhi, Aug 9 The importance of siblings is truly second to none. With affection, attachments and a powerful shield called love, comes a celebration greater than all others. This Raksha Bandhan let's devote it to our loved ones and strengthen this bond with a token of gratitude. Check out our curation of the best items to gift this festival:

Yummylicious Treats

The happiness box by Patasa

Curated by founder and Chef, Palak Panchal, as maintained her expertise in experimenting with traditional mithai with a modern twist. Try the Chocolate Hazelnut loaf, a Jar of 6 Assorted Macarons, and a Jar of Pistachio Cranberry Biscottis.

Priced at Rs 1500/- To place your order, visit: https://www.instagram.com/patasaofficial/ or call: 9920787789

The Lindt Trunk by The Gift Studio

Chocolates are the calories that don't count! This premium chocolate gift hamper is full of special Lindt treats that make for the perfect gift for someone who's a Lindt fan. Because honestly, who isn't?

Priced at Rs 6,149/- Available on thegiftstudio.com

4700BC's gourmet popcorn

A perfect gift to make every occasion truly special. Indulge in 4700BC Gourmet Popcorn coated with the exciting flavours of Hawaiian BBQ Cheese, Himalayan Salt Caramel, and Nutty Tuxedo Chocolate. Packed in an exquisite, contemporary, and extremely durable tin that can be used for endless purposes.

Priced at Rs 599/- Offer price Rs 449/- Available on 4700bc.com Get a free Rakhi with this product.

Cadbury Celebration brings siblings closer with #ConnectedRakhi

Ushering siblings to make good on the promise of spending the festival together, Cadbury has introduced Bluetooth-enabled #ConnectedRakhi; an innovation that taps into the user's emotion and blends it perfectly with the brand's tech-first endeavor.

Priced at Rs 825/- Offer price Rs 619/- Available on Amazon or Flipkart.

Elixir collection 4 assorted detox pyramid teabags by Octavius

Octavius has just launched several Raksha Bandhan hampers. One of the best-selling hampers is the Elixir Collection of Assorted Detox Pyramid Tea Bags. What makes this hamper unique is its eclectic range of flavors available in high-quality pyramid tea bags.

Priced at Rs 2,300/- Available here

IZZHAAR 'An Expression of Luxury'

From resplendent gifts beyond your plush dreams to a brand-new way of imagining what your family and loved ones might like, your quest for the perfect present ends here at Izzhaar.

Available at: Gurugram 775, Udyog Vihar Phase V, Sector 19, Gurugram, Haryana-122016; Mumbai 187, First Floor, Zainab Villa, Turner Road, Bandra West, Mumbai-400050; Website https://izzhaar.co.in/

Zama Organics' flavourful treats

Give your siblings the gift of health with our organics and artisanal products and make your celebrations much more special. The decadent and organic hamper includes 2 Evil-Eye Rakhis, an assorted box of handmade Gond & Besan Laddoos made using only the best ingredients and sweetened with organic jaggery, 500g Organic Crushed Jaggery, a jar of Mukhwas made in-house with nuts and dates & no added sugar along with 2 heavenly Pascati chocolate bars in the flavors you love.

Priced at Rs 2,200/- To order visit https://www.zamaorganics.com/ or DM on Instagram @zamaorganics

VAHDAM India special customized gift hampers

Celebrate the most special day, Raksha Bandhan, with VAHDAM India Rakhi Gift Boxes consisting of luscious tea blends universally loved by all. Packed in attractive boxes, these exquisite gift sets are perfect to make memories with your siblings. Love it, cherish it, and celebrate it with this exceptional tea gift set.

Priced at Rs 749/- Click Here to purchase

Delicious Ghewars to Cherish with your Siblings this Raksha Bandhan - Gur Chini

Gur Chini, a premium mithai brand that is revolutionizing desi mithai by giving it a modern twist, celebrates Raksha Bandhan with its assorted range of premium Mithai to satiate our insatiable desire for Mithai. From assorted Ghewars to special monsoon Mithai, have a look at the delicious variety of Gur Chini premium Ghewars to cherish with your siblings this Raksha Bandhan.

Priced on request. The Gur Chini Ghewars are also available in assorted boxes of 5 unique flavors of Season's Special Sweet. Gur Chini Ghewars are available in PAN India, you can order them on the Gur Chini Website or visit their stores in Delhi.

Myprotein Double Dough Brownie

This is another Myprotein launch that could make a great present for sisters who have a sweet craving but are also trying to get healthier. Combined with two delights, cookies, and brownies, create a single delightfully scrumptious, high-protein snack. The Double Dough Brownie has irresistible flavor and texture layers, including a Chocolate Chip cookie dough foundation, a brownie-style protein dough topped with low sugar caramel, and enrobed in a chocolate-flavoured coating - they're pure protein perfection.

Priced at Rs 299/- per piece Available on myprotein.co.in

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan with handcrafted hampers from JW Marriott Bengaluru

A symphony of goodies, the hampers are filled with the smoothest of chocolates, richest sweets, and cookies along with a hand-picked selection of gourmet delicacies. Every single hamper is packed with values as great as your love. So, pick one up and multiply the happiness with the world!

Priced at Rs 850/- to Rs 11,450/- Available at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. For further details, please contact: +91 8420218486

Wellness hamper by The Claridges New Delhi

These luxurious hampers will be available in seven special categories, The Gourmet Gift Hamper, Artisanal Hamper, Treasure Gift Hamper, Organic Gift Hamper, Luxe Hamper, Rakhi Special Hamper with in-house delicacies, and the Decadent Gift Hamper. Celebrate with these myriad choices that feature the finest selection of delicious and organic goods to send to your lovely siblings. All the hampers are specially curated with love to meet the expectations of a flawless gift.

Priced at Rs 2500 + taxes onwards. For queries, call; 9971718208 or Order online at Tiffin by Claridges Date: 5th August - 11th August

X by Glenmorangie

A groundbreaking revolution in the single malts category, X by Glenmorangie makes for the perfect base for delicious and wonderful cocktails with its unique 'made for miXing' qualities. This luscious whisky is an extravaganza of flavours, from pear, vanilla, and honeysuckle to orange sherbet and chocolate fudge. Expertly created from a combination of whisky aged in bourbon casks, and some finished in new char oak casks, its sweet and rich taste both complements and cuts through all manner of mixers, for delicious drinks.

Priced at Rs 4971/- in Mumbai

Rakshabandhan Hampers from Interflora

Bringing to life and recreates the ritual of tying Rakhi, a custom that spotlights the friendship and bond between siblings. The collection features a wide selection of nuts and chocolate indulgences, plants and succulents, cake jars, sweets, healthy tea, and savouries.

Raksha Bandhan hampers by Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka

From luxury hampers, celebratory dining experiences to exquisite feasts and soirees at the comfort of your home - create unforgettable memories to celebrate love and togetherness with your siblings, with an array of experiences and offerings curated for the season of love

Priced at Rs 3,000/- All-inclusive of taxes

Lifestyle & Tech

Ikonic's dynamite hair dryer emerald

Why not present our sisters with a gift that means something? Why not give them a gift that feels "Ikonic"?

Priced at Rs 5,600/- Available on ikonicworld.com

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD

For those travel enthusiast brothers/sisters who are always on the go, SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD is certainly an ideal pick. It offers solid performance in a rugged, dependable storage solution. This light and small form factor device is a perfect gift for your brother/sister to match their on-the-go lifestyle. Powered by lightning-fast

Priced at Rs 9,999/- for 1TB Capacity. Available on Amazon

Ambrane Dots Play TWS

A treat for your Gamer sibling, Ambrane's Dots Play TWS comes enveloped in a black matte finish body with LED lights for a premium feel with a spunky design. Its portable size makes it fit even in your pocket, aimed at daily use as well as for gaming. the earphone comes with 13mm Drivers that produce ample bass and crisp treble while still maintaining a balanced gaming sound signature to deliver pinpoint spatial awareness for that extra edge in competitive gaming scenarios.

Priced at Rs 1,999/- Available on Amazon

boAt Wave Call

Amp up your wrist game with the all-new boAt wave call which combines style with advanced technology. The all-new Wave Call comes with a premium in-built speaker and Bluetooth calling that lets you connect with your friends, family, and colleagues - all with just a single tap. The strap is made of high-grade silicone, making it comfortable, durable, and classy.

Priced at Rs 7990/- Available here

thinkitchen's La Cafetière Stainless Steel Monaco Cafetiere Coffee maker, 350 ml

La Cafetiere Stainless Steel Monaco Cafetiere Coffee maker, 350 ml

If your sister is a coffee lover, this should be the gift. A luxuriously modern French press and beautifully crafted in a cool grey frame with a sleek enamel effect, this piece blends your coffee to perfection.

Priced at Rs 3299/- Available on thinkitchen.in

Firefox Rapide

Cycling in India is gaining a lot of momentum, cutting across ages & genders. If your sibling is someone who enjoys adventure or is into fitness or is a bonafide cyclist, then this Raksha Bandhan, gifting them a cycle from Firefox Bikes will be a great option. This is a hybrid bike with a comfortable alloy frame that is easy to accelerate and ride on a gradual incline. Makes you feel the breeze through your hair and the wind in your ears with its swiftness.

Priced at Rs 26,000/- Availability Firefox Rapide

Kindle Paper White 4G LTE

