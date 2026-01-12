Tilgul Poli Recipe for Makar Sankranti 2026: How to Make the Perfect Tilgul Poli at Home

Makar Sankranti is just two days away and Tilgul Poli (popular sweet roti with sesame seed) is one of the dish is offered. But problem with tilgul poli is if the proportion of sesame and jaggery is not proper then it doesn't turn out as tasty as it should. To prevent this from happening to you, check out this recipe for tilgul poli.

Ingredients

1 cup sesame seeds

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

¼ cup grated coconut

¼ cup gram flour and ½ cup ground peanuts

1 cup jaggery and 2 cups wheat flour (as needed)

1 teaspoon nutmeg powder and the same amount of cardamom powder

Instructions

To make tilgul poli, roast the sesame seeds until fragrant. Then roast the poppy seeds and grated coconut separately. After that, heat oil in a pan, add the gram flour and sauté well.

Next, add the sautéed gram flour, roasted sesame seeds, poppy seeds, grated coconut, ground peanuts, nutmeg powder, and cardamom powder and grind these ingredients finely in a mixer. Then add the jaggery to the mixer and blend all the ingredients together thoroughly.

After this, knead the dough. If you want, you can also add a little all-purpose flour to it. Add salt and a little warm oil to the flour and knead the dough. Cover it and let it rest for 15 minutes, then fill it with the sesame and jaggery filling and make flatbreads, just like you would make puran poli.

Roast them on a griddle with ghee until golden brown. Everyone will love these delicious and crispy roti.