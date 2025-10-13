Tired of Dirty Kitchen Strainers? Here’s How to Clean Them in Minutes!

Everyday kitchen tools like flour and tea strainers often get dirty over time due to regular use. The buildup of grease, stains, and rust can be difficult to remove with ordinary detergents. However, a few simple home tricks can make cleaning effortless and restore their shine within minutes. These easy remedies help keep your kitchen tools hygienic and long-lasting without requiring much effort or expense.

1. Clean by Boiling

Fill a pan with water and place the dirty strainer inside. Let the water boil for five to seven minutes. The heat softens the grime and loosens any stuck residue. Once the water cools a bit, use a brush or an old toothbrush to scrub away the dirt. This method helps remove flour, oil, and tea stains easily and works well for both metal and mesh strainers.

2. Use Aluminum Foil

Take a pot of water and add a small piece of aluminum foil to it. Place the strainer inside and let it boil for a few minutes. The aluminum reacts with the water to help lift rust and stubborn stains from the surface. After boiling, scrub gently with a brush. This trick effectively restores the strainer’s shine without the need for chemical cleaners.

3. Try Lemon and Detergent Mix

In a bowl of warm water, add some lemon juice and a spoonful of detergent powder. Soak the strainer in this solution for a few minutes. The lemon’s natural acidity helps cut through grease while the detergent removes built-up residue. After soaking, scrub and rinse thoroughly. The result is a spotless, odor-free strainer that looks almost new.