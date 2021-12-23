'Tis The Season To Slay And Shine

New Delhi, Dec 23 Celebrations surely look different post-pandemic, but they're not cancelled. Whether you're hosting an intimate dinner or heading out, you need to dress the part. If you're still on the lookout for some party-perfect numbers to add to your wardrobe, there's no better place to visit than the Instagram handles of these Bollywood beauties. Take a look!

Slick And Shiny

Alia Bhatt opted for a retro twin set from designer Aniket Satam for one of her recent outings. For someone who mostly keeps it soft and feminine, the glittery bomber jacket and metallic zipped skirt was a refreshing change. The minimal accessories and subtle make-up worked well with this look. If you're heading out for a party, this combo hits the spot.

All Red Everything

Whether it's on the red carpet or at movie promotions, Piggy Chops is known for her statement-making ensembles. She was recently spotted in a bright Sergio Hudson pantsuit at an event in New York. Pantsuits are a wardrobe investment no matter which style you gravitate towards, they are perfect to wear to any celebration, and they all scream power!

Sporty Chic

If comfy and cosy top your priority list, then athleisure is your best bet. Working the trend, fashionista Deepika Padukone picked a fun Adidas set and paired it with matching heels. An alternate option is to swap the sandals with some vintage white sneakers or ankle boots. Of late, celebrities across the world are indulging in cool hybrid clothing.

