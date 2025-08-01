Today's Horoscope, August 1, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

The Sun conjunct Mercury in your solar return chart sets a bright tone for the entire year ahead, promising favorable outcomes and new beginnings. Long-pending tasks that have been stagnating will now find momentum, clearing the decks for fresh opportunities. Attractive job offer are likely to come your way, complete with impre sive pay packages - too tempting to pass up. Th is also a promising period for launching new busi-ness ventures, collaborations, or partnerships tha could significantly enhance your financial standin Expect a steady stream of income and profitable returns on your past investments. Your superiors and colleagues will extend their full support, boos ing your professional growth. Moreover, you'll enjoy financial gains from your in-laws' side. A ne romantic relationship could blossom into some-thing lasting, possibly marriage, with your family and siblings wholeheartedly supporting your choi es. Domestic harmony will prevail, and students will shine in their academics and competitive exams, reaping well-deserved rewards.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You are heading for a good day. Tremendous feelings are likely to surface making you want to propose to your partner who you want by your side all the time. You will like to spend time with your friends. You will be in a happy mood. You will receive money from unexpected sources. Your investment will yield good results.

Tip: Change leads to inner strength.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You and your mate will benefit from good communication. Timely aid can be provided in your relationship. Due to this all remains calm and well. Money and wealth will keep coming. Instead of taking a risk you will wait for the favorable time to come. You may have plans to travel abroad due to your work or business purpose.

Tip: Stay calm, move with purpose.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You may be surprised at how well you are received socially. Being at a low ebb has robbed you of self-confidence and is also causing romance to move at an extremely slow place. There is hope for you receiving your struck money. You will have full support from your life partner. The financial situation will also improve.

Tip: Flexibility brings unexpected rewards.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): This is going to be a good day. The love gods favor you. A chance meeting can lead to a thrilling encounter on the romantic front. A short journey is also indicated. Today there is scope for expansion of your business. You will defeat your opponents. Your problems will get solved. Financially you will be well-off. New business offers will come.

Tip: Look again, then move forward.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Romantic life is going to be hectic. You probably have to juggle your time between your mate and workplace, and you are likely to feel exhausted at the end of the day. You may suffer from some skin problems. Otherwise, it will be a fantastic day. All troubles regarding your work will come to an end. You will take the right decision at the right time.

Tip: Kindness brings unexpected blessings today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You might have to fight for your rights the way this relationship is going, or your needs are going to be overlooked completely. This, for sure, you will not let happen. Your time will be spent on discussions with bosses, however something good will come out of these discussions. It is a favorable time. New professional contacts will benefit you.

Tip: Listen before you judge someone’s words.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You will get the time to focus on your love life now that other matters are not so urgent. You will pay more attention to the needs of your partner and fulfill them. You will groom your children in imparting knowledge and good manners. You will put in effort to make all important things available to your children.

Tip: Passion is your strength today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Your mind tells you to be more assertive, but your emotions tell you to let it lie. This clash can leave you feeling a little confessed and not knowing how to react. There will be marked improvements in your business. You will enjoy travelling to some tourist spots. You will be completely devoted to your work. Money will keep coming.

Tip: Your attention shapes your future.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): There is likely to be some tension around a matter that is going to be discussed. Someone close to you will rally around and help you. In no way you are going to suffer. It is a troublesome time. Don't pamper your children. Nor put too much pressure on them. Otherwise, they will become rebellious. And not listen. Be patient.

Tip: Rest restores your inner fire.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): At times you may feel quite alone and afraid, wondering if you can sustain this relationship at all. You will find that your mate is very supportive and will boost your morale. Your relations with your parents, relatives and children will become stronger. It is going to be your biggest achievement. And you will be proud of it.

Tip: Use imagination to unlock the way.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Good times are in store. There will be much excitement as you get to meet new people and begin a courtship with one of them. Travel plans are also likely to be made. You will be busy with your work. You will move with a lot of self-confidence. Your life will run smoothly and on track. Creative thoughts will fill your mind.

Tip: Beauty brings peace to your soul.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Your beloved will give you a lot of positive energy and you will end up sharing good vibes with him/her. Contact with an overseas person can make you financially well off. You will make new ideas and plans for the future and also make them come true. Your belief in God will grow. Financial position is good.

Tip: Forgive to feel truly light.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sea Green