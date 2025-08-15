Today's Horoscope, August 15, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

A sextile aspect between the Moon and Mars on your solar return chart indicates a year of vibrant energy and progress. You'll encounter several challenges along the way, but each one will ultimately pave the path for financial growth. Health will be excellent, providing the stamina needed to manage family responsibilities and navigate obstacles. New offers for jobs or business will continue to emerge. You may invest in real estate, gold, stocks, or other assets, adding to your wealth.

You'll successfully overcome adversaries and competitors, backed by unwavering support from your superiors. Opportunities to meet powerful, well-connected people will further your ambitions. Business and professional trips will prove highly profitable. You'll handle your affairs with a blend of courage, intelligence, and tact. Love life is promising, potentially leading to marriage. Those who are single will receive suitable proposals. The year will be marked by a series of joyful and auspicious events.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): It will be a great day. And you will be very busy. You will work till late hours to meet work-related deadlines. But your mate will be very accommodating and understanding. You will be seeking legal opinion before signing any property related document. You will be very cautious. And will read it carefully else you might be cheated.

Tip: Gratitude opens doors to happiness.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): It is going to be a very fortunate day. You will explore new areas of business. Those in the job will look for better opportunities. Students will make good progress in studies. Housewife will do their work to the satisfaction of all. And will also have time for entertainment. Those in politics and sports will shine. Health will be perfect.

Tip: Bold moves create lasting change.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): It will be a mixed day. You will be kept busy at your office during the first half but will spend the later part of the day in the company of your mate. You will undertake a difficult task and will even achieve success. This will leave people in awe of you. An old tax dispute with the authorities will be taken and solved amiably.

Tip: Calmness spreads peace and strength.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will be in the spotlight at your workplace. You will achieve something unique. It will make people take notice of your capabilities. You will be a lot more involved in your creative pursuits. Your bosses would speak highly of your amazing talents. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your mates.

Tip: Forgiveness frees your inner peace.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sliver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will be given onerous responsibility at your workplace. Your bosses will trust you and will have immense faith in your talents. You will try to come up to the expectations of all. Your mat will be very accommodative and understandable. And give full support. You could be invited to some feast. Those in politics and media will shine.

Tip: Instincts guide you to truth.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): People often do not live up to your expectations. It could be your fault. It is a case of putting all eggs in one basket. You need to realize your own potential and rise to the occasion. And take initiatives. It is no use blaming people for their failures. You need to become a bit more daring. Be more dynamic in approach.

Tip: Curiosity unlocks unexpected paths.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Teal

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Your good luck will continue. Money and wealth will keep coming. You could think of entering a new business in partnership/collaboration. You will also have happy moments in your personal life. Your mate will do everything possible to keep you happy. You will have self-belief in your abilities and will face all challenges that come at your workplace.

Tip: Resilience builds lasting success.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): The good times you are having will continue. Your goodwill will increase at your workplace. You will keep doing well and enjoy your work. There are chances of meeting a stranger at an outside place. You will fall in love with this person. It will be a cosy affair leading to marriage. Those desirous of going abroad for higher studies will get success.

Tip: Balance creates harmony and strength.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): It will be a nice day. Opportunity will knock at your door once more and you will grab it with both hands. You will be offered a big assignment in your profession. It will bring you huge financial gains. And also, could lead to enhancement of your stature. You could decide to go on a short business trip. And will also make plans to buy some property or vehicle.

Tip: Imperfections make life beautifully unique.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Today you will have major gains. Things will move rapidly. You will acquire a lot of wealth and money. Commercial activities too will be fast paced. You will find the environment at your workplace congenial. You will win government contracts too. Your mate will support you fully. And children will be very enthusiastic. Financially you will remain very strong.

Tip: Patience nurtures growth and peace.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): It is going to be a very challenging day. You will have a tough time at your office. You will say something nasty to your colleagues which they don't like. This will jeopardize your ties with them. You will repent for your behavior. And seek forgiveness. This will make you feel better and work without tension. Your conduct will be appreciated.

Tip: Joy lies in simple moments.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will be very fortunate in matters of money and finances. You will have an overflow in your business because of increased sales. And will gain in partnership. Your business too will flourish. And you will work with a lot of enthusiasm. You would also acquire additional skills and knowledge required for the job. Your health will remain perfect.

Tip: Creativity unlocks new possibilities daily.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coral