Today's Horoscope, August 16, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

What's going to happen today? Is something good waiting for you? How will your financial situation be? Or is there something challenging in your destiny? Find out your future prediction for today, as analysed by a famous astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): There will be a balance between work and personal life. You will feel happy participating in social events. Financial gains will depend on how proactive you are, so avoid laziness. Spend wisely.

Tip: Heartfelt choices lead to happiness.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You may feel disappointed as things may not go according to plan. Unexpected and complex situations may arise. It is advisable to remain calm and move forward with patience.

Tip: Compassion builds bridges and peace

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You may experience an unexpectedly positive day. Helping those in need may bring you happiness and praise. Your respect and reputation could grow through social activities.

Tip: Trust the timing of life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sun Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Some unexpected situations may cause you worry and even mental distress. However, with determination and willpower, you will overcome them quickly. Students should stay focused on their studies. Remember, luck only plays a small role in success — the rest depends on your efforts.

Tip: Integrity creates lasting bonds today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sliver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Today is a good day to strengthen relationships with colleagues and build new ones. Relatives may visit, and small social gatherings can create a joyful atmosphere at home.

Tip: Positivity attracts success and joy.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Winning the heart of your loved one may be your priority today, though some unknown obstacles may hinder you. Despite this, social events may bring joy, and you could meet new friends.

Tip: Challenges grow your inner strength.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Changes may occur at work. You will need to take significant steps to balance family and professional responsibilities. Completing your tasks successfully may make rivals envious.

Tip: New friendships bring fresh energy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): A family-focused lifestyle will bring joy. Mental peace may come from the happiness and prosperity of your loved ones. You may receive a love proposal, spend quality time with close ones, and resolve misunderstandings. However, avoid being overly dominant.

Tip: Growth brings confidence and peace.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You may feel nostalgic and long for the carefree days of childhood. A trip to a quiet suburb may appeal to you. Meeting an old friend unexpectedly will bring happiness.

Tip: Focused energy brings lasting success.

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You may receive respect or recognition at work. Colleagues will cooperate fully instead of feeling jealous. Avoid overthinking about changing your workplace for now.

Tip: Courage unlocks hidden opportunities today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Maintaining peace at home may be challenging. Children’s behaviour could cause concern and complicate matters further. Quick action may be needed to resolve the situation. Family disputes or issues with neighbours may also arise, so proceed carefully.

Tip: Nature refreshes mind and spirit.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Hard work and careful planning will be necessary to move your life in the right direction. However, unfavourable planetary positions may delay effective solutions. Stay patient, remain calm, and avoid expecting too much today.

Tip: Truth builds trust and harmony.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Soft Purple