Today's Horoscope, August 18, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Today you will be making profits by being clever and discreet. You will be using your manipulative skills to be the best. You will also have differences of opinion with your partner. And will be facing difficulties at the workplace too. Financial position will remain normal. You could visit some religious places too for peace.

Tip: Stay curious, grow daily.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Today you will find yourself in a tricky situation at your workplace. Some persons will try to conspire against you to bring a bad name to your reputation. But they will not be successful. Your colleagues will back you fully. Hence you will manage to pull things in your favour and thwart designs of your enemies. This will give you a valuable lesson in life.

Tip: Share joy, spread love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Today you will be looking for some new openings in your job/business. And will welcome new ideas. Your business profits will rise after a long period. It will make you happy. Money inflow will be continuous. You will also have ample time for your family. And could go out for a picnic or entertainment. It is going to be a day of fun and laughter.

Tip: Remove negativity, embrace positivity.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): It is going to be a wonderful day. Your plans will be successful. You will be working hand in hand with your team and get the desired results. Your popularity will peak. Financial position will keep getting better. Your time will be spent in the wonderful company of your friends and relations. New contacts will prove to be beneficial.

Tip: Let creativity lead your way.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): It is going to be a very fortunate day for you. You will be getting very good job offers from abroad. Students will get admission in courses/institutions of their choice. You could be invited to a feast or party. New contacts will be made. You will also undertake a short business trip. You will also fall into an intense and passionate affair with some person.

Tip: Rest deeply, gain inner strength.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You will look at life from a very positive angle. And will be thankful to God. You have a good source of income and also have a wonderful partner. You will consider yourself fortunate but will like to help poor and the needy. You will be gentle and noble in your behavior. Some unexpected guests can arrive at home.

Tip: Be thankful, attract blessings.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It is going to be a happy day. Today you will find lady luck on your side. You will fall in love with a very charming person who will come into your life all of a sudden. It will fill your life with colours. And you will fall in high tide of romance. You will like to make a lifelong commitment. And will be having good times.

Tip: Adapt easily, stay strong always.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): It is going to be a very nice day. You will be in a position of authority at your workplace. New responsibilities would be given to you. And you will accept the challenge. And complete your tasks. You will be undertaking a short business trip which will prove to be very beneficial. There will be joy and cheer in family ties.

Tip: Connect deeply, spread warmth.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Today you will be getting very positive results. And your spirits will be high. Those ideas which you have implemented will now start giving results. It will please your bosses too. And you will think of new innovations now. Your family atmosphere will remain wonderful. Children will excel in their studies. And you can go on holiday with your family.

Tip: Solve problems, stay positive always.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Today you will feel very confident. Your zest and zeal to do greater things in life will remain unmatched. Your superiors might select you for some important project. And you will accomplish much. Your peers will be very much appreciative of your skills and caliber. Financially you will have no worries. And will invest in gold and bonds.

Tip: Radiate calm, attract good vibes.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Today a very influential person will come in contact with you. And will offer help in your business or profession. And you will also develop good working relations. It will enhance your prestige. There could be some marriage proposals for young members in your family. You will also explore additional sources of income. Your business will flourish.

Tip: Shine bright, be your true self.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): It is going to be a very torrid day for you. You will be beset with a variety of problems at your workplace. There will be ego clashes with your subordinates. And even your bosses will appear dissatisfied with your performance. Even your financial condition will be tight. But this is just a passing phase. Things will improve gradually.

Tip: Love yourself fully, shine brightly.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sea Green