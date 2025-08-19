Today's Horoscope, August 19, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

A square aspect between the Moon and Mars in your solar return chart suggests a year of balancing challenges and successes. Students may face hurdles in academics initially, but these issues will be resolved in due course. Those awaiting job exam results can expect favorable outcomes. You might encounter obstacles in your business or profession, but your hard work and stellar reputation will help you navigate them. This period is ideal for initiating new ventures or expanding your work, leading to substantial success.

However, be cautious in matters of the heart; if involved in a love relationship, stay alert to misunderstandings or external influences. Interactions with strangers or new acquaintances could sometimes pose risks, so stay guarded. Singles have a bright chance of tying the knot. Financially, there will be no major setbacks, but exercise prudence in investment decisions. Health remains sound, and frequent business trips will keep your schedule bustling. Several auspicious events will add joy to your household.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Your sweetheart has a huge influence on you both mentally and physically. You both share a special relationship that will definitely culminate in wedlock. Your health will improve. There are chances of resolving an outstanding issue. Luck is favouring you. You will make new investments and get good results.

Tip: Be brave, trust your heart.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You are likely to spend quite a lot of money on buying a beautiful gift for your beloved. The physical attraction between you both is very strong. You enjoy a beautiful relationship. This is the time for fulfillment of your desires. Your behavior towards your children will be friendly. There will be good news from somewhere. Financial position will be good.

Tip: Kindness heals, share it freely.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): A sense of purpose will dominate your life. A friend can introduce you to your love mate, a chance encounter that will lead to a strong but happy alliance. You will be in full form. You will improve your lifestyle and spend lavishly. You will go to a wedding/birthday function. You will be enthusiastic towards something new.

Tip: Breathe deeply, live mindfully now.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will be the centre of attraction among many friends. Your charm is going to entice one of them enough to want to carry on a relationship with you. You will be able to establish yourself in the office with your hard work. There will be a peaceful atmosphere at home. Everyone will take advice from you.

Tip: Follow your heart’s true voice.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You are a good organizer so there are usually no loose ends. This will leave you with enough time to devote to your love life, fulfilling your lover's wishes. You will have a feeling of dedication. There will be struggle in your career. But you will not give up. Do not let things go out of sight, otherwise it will affect your earnings.

Tip: Find joy in small things.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): A romantic encounter is going to make you feel lighthearted. You have given your heart to this person and want to spend the rest of your life together. Money inflow will be good. The couples will have good relations. They will help each other. Your family will receive some good news.

Tip: Stay strong, your power grows.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You could be in two minds about whether to postpone your marriage or not. You want to be completely free to enjoy your big day and that's not happening right now. You might have to take loans because of excessive expenditure. Some sudden problems can trouble you. Your opponents will keep an eye on you.

Tip: Heal deeply, renew your spirit.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Your love drama, the more dramatic a situation, the better is for you. You play your part well. You will be able to deal with the changing moods of your mate very nicely. Today help from an experienced person will come handy. Youth will have a good time. You will come out of a difficult situation in your job. You will get gains and happiness from all sides.

Tip: Give knowledge, spread wisdom freely.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Relationship problems are getting you down. Perhaps you need to socialize a little more, meet new people to get your mind off your troubles right now. Your carefree attitude can bring losses. Do all your work with patience. You might go on an outing trip with your family. And will be happy.

Tip: Free your mind, embrace new paths.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will take on a sophisticated approach now to matters of the heart. You are going to be your seductive best, attracting not one but many people towards you. You might get cheated today. Keep a check on your boundaries regarding personal relationships. You will make the wrong decision by getting emotional.

Tip: Stay calm, spread peaceful vibes.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Love life is good. You can expect to enjoy a romantic outing to set the tempo for good things ahead. You share an excellent rapport with your mate. You will make new contacts. New transactions will provide strength for your business. You might need the recommendation of someone to achieve your goals. You will join a family function with full enthusiasm.

Tip: Act boldly, transform your life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): An intimate discussion can open up new horizons for you and your beloved. You could discover new interesting things about each other, and this will take you to a different plane. Students will give examinations with full confidence. You will also work with dedication. You will be successful in interviews etc. You will be happy by giving help to the needy.

Tip: Forgive freely, heal your soul.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sea Green