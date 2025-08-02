Today's Horoscope, August 2, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

With the Moon forming a trine to Rahu on your solar return chart, the coming year will present numerous chances to climb higher in your profession or business. However, be prepared-hid-den adversaries and conspiracies could try to derail your progress. Fortunately, your resilience will only grow stronger, and your self-confidence will reach new heights. Keep a watchful eye on your business partners, as misplaced trust could jeopardize your interests. Be especially cautious with financial decisions; avoid trusting anyone blindly. If contemplating a job switch, take your time and weigh all fac-tors carefully. While you may encounter a whirlpool of challenges, providence will ensure you receive timely help. Your faith in divine grace will deepen, giving you the inner resolve to tackle any obstacle. Some may sell property to meet unexpected financial demands. On the personal front, auspicious marriage proposals could come your way, and finances will remain stable. A long family trip might be on the cards, bringing joy and togetherness. Health-wise, you'll stay robust and energetic.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): It is going to be a wonderful day. You will have the stamina and the energy to get your tasks completed. And will work with full dedication and commitment. Don't keep putting your partner down. This will be a source of irritation, and you will not benefit. Trying to score brownie points never helps romance to get better.

Tip: Lead with heart, not ego.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Flame Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): It is going to be an important day from work perspective. You will be open-minded and will do hard work to achieve goals. You will attract material prosperity. The income will be good. You will also be in a carefree mood. And will remain busy roaming around and eating and dinning. It will be a good day to spend some relaxing moments with family.

Tip: Silence brings true inner answers.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Today you will be in a dilemma a with regard to your relations with your mate. You would give serious thought to end the ties. There are some difficulties. Both of you differ on a number of issues. It will be appropriate to introspect deeply before coming to a conclusion. You will be able to make the correct decision.

Tip: Wait and let things settle first.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will be extravagant with your love mate not only with money but also with praise. This sets the tone for a happy day. You will plan a gateway to a very romantic place which is going to increase togetherness. You will overcome differences of opinion with regard to the way certain things should be done. And will manage to prove your point of view.

Tip: Clear words protect deep feelings.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Soft Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You are caught in a difficult relationship, but you take this up as a challenge. You are ready to take important decisions to improve matters. Today is a good time for doing this as your mate is in a responsive mood. Investments will bring you rich dividends. Your profits in business too will double. You will feel better.

Tip: Let feelings show you the way.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sun Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You are hardworking and busy, and this sometimes results in neglecting your love life. Be more creative, say something that will uplift your mate's mood and not make him/her feel left out. A short journey is also on the cards. Financially you will do well. Children will shine in their studies. They will get good results.

Tip: Care more, even for small things.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Be aware of your goal as you are ready what to expect. If your goal is marriage, you need to make the path more commitment oriented than it is now. You will be in a win-win situation. Students will get success in interviews or exams. Unemployed persons can find suitable openings. Financial position will also cause no worries.

Tip: Everything is guiding you forward.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): A right day to sort out differences with your mate. They have been coming in the way of a harmonious time. You will find that an open discussion works under. You will also plan to undertake a fun-filled travel journey with family. Your business colleagues and office superiors will provide you with ample support and guidance. And you will be very positive.

Tip: Say yes to the unexpected today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Black

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Don't let your ego come in the way of good relations or you stand to lose a lot. You may decide to go on a long-distance journey with your lover. You will be spending a lot on buying household stuff for family needs. You will also get success in getting admission of your children in school/institutes of their choice.

Tip: Trust the first feeling you get.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You could get involved with someone in another town. A long-distance courtship will begin and become the focal point of your life with all its excitement. Financially you will be well off. Persons working in the financial sector, business, banking and real estate will make significant progress.

Tip: Be proud of what makes you special.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): If you are dating someone new, you are likely to be very taken up by this new experience. You are going to experience a whole new world of romance and common interests. Your way of doing things will be unique and you will win admirers at your workplace. Everyone will praise your skills. You will be much valued person even in your family.

Tip: Let go of what’s not yours.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You are likely to have a setback in your working life which can then affect other areas as well. Domestic life can suffer a little as some differences begin to arise. Circumstances will test you. Things will look gloomy and going out of hands. You could also be a victim of conspiracy at your workplace. Remain alert.

Tip: Give more, receive even greater.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Coral Pink