Today's Horoscope, August 20, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Today you will be having a very favorable day. Your confidence will be high. You will be working in team spirit to achieve your goals. And will be in a positive frame of mind. Your colleagues and subordinates will cooperate fully. And your financial position will be good. You will be spending the second half of the day in the blissful company of your mate.

Tip: Trust life’s rhythm, stay calm.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): It is going to be a testing day. You will be put in a situation where your family members and partners have a lot of expectations from you. And you have to fulfill them to the best of your abilities. Your mate wants to express a few things. You will listen with keen interest and deep attention. Your near and dear ones will appear satisfied.

Tip: Think positive, attract good luck.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Today you will be drawn in wonderful emotions. And you will find yourself very close to your mate. You will be left wondering from where all these feelings of love and passion are coming. And will develop amazing bonding. Even your partner's joy in relationship will know no bounds. Financial position is great.

Tip: Practice gratitude, find inner peace.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): It is a happy day. Some new qualities will be visible in your personality. You will have an inclination to appear creative and imaginative. There will be newfound confidence in you. You will also make efforts to enhance your knowledge. This refreshing change in your personality will please your partner. Your work will get done.

Tip: Explore boldly, stay forever curious.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Love beckons you. And you are likely to get involved in a very enjoyable and lasting relationship. It will be a very satisfying and heartwarming relationship with a very down-to-earth and simple person who will come all of a sudden into your life. Your financial position will remain excellent. And you could be on a look out to buy some new property.

Tip: Grow steadily, believe in yourself.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): It is going to a very favorable day for you. You will get new business proposals. And will also plan to enter into a new partnership or joint venture. Financial position will remain stable. You will buy a new office or residential property. Your siblings will make good progress in life. You could be invited to a fest or party.

Tip: Inspire others with your creativity.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Today you will have ample job opportunities. And you will get the desired success. Your financial position will be excellent. And you will have a wonderful time with your partner. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will plan to go out for entertainment, amusement and merry making. Your health will remain perfect.

Tip: Celebrate every step of progress.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Today you will receive major benefits in your business/profession. Your hard work will pay. Everyone will look at you with interest. And you will welcome this positive change. You will reap financial benefits. And will feel very secure. There could be plans to spend the day with family and go on an outing.

Tip: Be gentle, love yourself more.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Today you will be involved in romantic ties with a person working in your office. You will like to propose. And will get similar response. Marriage will be in your mind. Financially you will have nothing to worry about. And you will make best use of your funds in long-term investments. You will also spend lavishly in making your lifestyle better.

Tip: Patience brings success and peace.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): The worries you were facing on your financial front will automatically come to an end. Your amazing abilities and qualities will help you increase your business profits. There are chances of meeting old colleagues and mates. You will recall the good old days. You could also be invited to a wedding ceremony or party and will enjoy your time with family and friends to the fullest.

Tip: Stay determined, reap great rewards.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Luck is not going to favour you today. And your wish will not get fulfilled. You will face jealousy and conspiracy at your workplace. Your colleagues will be vary of your progress. But you will not care much. You will also resolve disputes with your neighbor through mutual dialogue. Your financial position will remain normal.

Tip: Nourish your soul, find peace.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): It is going to be a wonderful day. Those in the research field, writing a thesis or doing higher research will get exceptional results. You will have new job opportunities. Those who are of marriageable age will also get suitable match. Your financial position will keep on improving. And you can also make plans for journey outside the country.

Tip: Open heart, welcome new chances.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sea Green