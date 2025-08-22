Today's Horoscope, August 22, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

The Moon's semi-square with Jupiter on your solar return chart suggests a year of mixed outcomes. Competition in business will keep you on your toes, making it essential to invest prudently and seek expert advice. Avoid placing blind trust in anyone, and stay vigilant while dealing with third parties.

Refrain from signing any legal documents without thoroughly understanding their contents. Minor disputes with colleagues could arise, possibly prompting thoughts of a job change. Some of your money might get temporarily stuck, requiring patience. Nonetheless, your determination and skills will see you through, ultimately bringing success. Positive developments concerning your children will bring joy.

Your financial status will generally remain stable. Love life will thrive, and marriage is likely for many. This year, your emotions could be your greatest vulnerability-work consciously to stay balanced and composed.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Your mate understands you well. And carry some expectations and hopes too. You also do your best to please him/her. You want your relations to go smoothly. Even your friends and family members have high expectations from you. You will listen to their view with keen interest. You will become cynosure of all eyes.

Tip: Let new ideas shape your path.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): It is going to be a nice day. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. You could also be facilitated publicly. Your financial position will be strong. Your business too will You will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. and will be appreciated by peers and superiors for your efforts. flourish. A new person can come into your life.

Tip: Finish what you started today

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): It is going to be a tough day. You will have some tense moments at your workplace. You will have differences of opinion with your colleagues. And it will lead to arguments and a hot exchange of words. You need to remain calm and composed. Financial position will remain normal. Nothing to worry about.

Tip: Focus only on what matters most.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Today you will earn money by your sheer influence. Your business too will prosper. New job opportunities will come. Today you will remain popular with the opposite sex. A short-term affair is indicated. You will also plan to go on a holiday with your family. Relations with elders in the family too will improve. They will bless you.

Tip: Old joys can spark new dreams.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): It is going to be an exciting day. You will be involved in a passionate and intense affair with a person working in your office. You will not hesitate and propose. It will be a long-lasting relation. You will also perform exceptionally well at your workplace. You will have no financial worries. You can invest too.

Tip: Pause to let wisdom find you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): It is going to be a wonderful day. Nothing will seem impossible to you in life. And it will be within your reach. Money and wealth will keep coming. Your sources of income will be manifold. At your workplace you will be undertaking those tasks which others find even difficult to think about. Your efforts to please your partner will get a very positive response.

Tip: Patience is the key to progress.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It is going to be a good day. You will remain in good spirits and in a positive frame of mind. You will remain involved in family matters and will resolve some outstanding issues. Some unexpected guests may arrive at home. This will cheer you up and time will be spent in laughter and joy. Financially you will remain stable and strong.

Tip: Gratitude brings more to be thankful for.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Today you are going to make best use of your communication skills to convince people. As a result, you will be able to get your work done without any hitch. People will get impressed by you and take notice. You will enjoy all the attention that you will receive. You will enjoy very good bonding with your mate. Health will be perfect.

Tip: Let go to feel truly free.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Today you will receive a windfall in the form of a large amount of income. Investments that you have made will yield you rich dividends. This will cheer you up. You would share this news with your partner. He/she will be very happy, and you may plan an outing today. You will also give an expensive gift to your mate. It will be a nice day.

Tip: Small wins fuel bigger successes.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Today you will receive some favorable marriage proposals. You will discuss it with your family and take an appropriate decision. This news will cheer up your family members and they will be in a festive mood. Relations with your siblings will remain excellent. You may plan to go on an outing with your family and enjoy some good moments.

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Today you will be given additional responsibility at your workplace. This will be an important position which will enhance your stature. You will take the challenge and perform up to the expectations of your peers and superiors. They will support you fully. Your financial position will remain excellent. And your mate will be a source of inspiration.

Tip: Joy is the best energy boost.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): It is likely that you will come in contact with a very influential person today. He/she will guide you properly and will help you immensely in the days to come. You will also receive some vital advice on some matter which was causing you trouble for a long time. You will feel relieved and will be grateful to this person. You will remain in a positive frame of mind.

Tip: Trust the voice within you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sea Green