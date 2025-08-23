Today's Horoscope, August 23, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

A new moon graces your solar return chart, which will bring positive outcomes for you this year. Your popularity will soar and you will gain widespread recognition. Those looking for a change of job will get good offers. It is a wonderful time for students too. You will also make new investments that will prove profitable. Financial position is strong. You will enjoy stable family life and those looking to marry will find suitable matches. You will travel abroad and gain from it. Favourable months: August, October, December and March.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You could feel distracted and may not be able to concentrate on work. You may also feel tired physically. You may be putting too much pressure on yourself. Take a break and allow yourself some relaxation. Work pressure will increase as seniors keep a strict watch on your performance. Love life is stable and partners are happy with each other.

Tip: Fresh surroundings inspire fresh thoughts.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Major disappointment could occur when a person you had trusted does not live up to expectations. There is no harm in making fresh efforts again. It is a difficult day but you will be able to handle it. Love life is stable and you could spend time with your partner.

Tip: Pausing can open the right path.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Shattered hopes and dreams are indicated. But that doesn’t mean you give up. Learn from your mistakes and improve upon them. You may be losing your confidence. On the romantic front, you could face difficulties and misunderstandings. Take care of your health and finances.

Tip: Patience always brings its own rewards.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Extra work and change of schedules will make it difficult for you to complete pending assignments. You may be tense due to an argument with someone close. Try to calm yourself through meditation and yoga. Love life could also face problems due to lack of communication.

Tip: Beauty often hides in the familiar.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Love life is going to be quite exciting and you will enjoy the company of your partner. Romance is in the air. Friends and family members may also be supportive. Professionally, you could face hurdles but nothing major to worry about. Finances are stable.

Tip: Simplicity clears the path ahead.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Change of residence is not indicated right now but you may start preparations. The day is encouraging. Relations with friends are going to improve. A new friendship could turn into a strong bond. At work, things will move ahead smoothly and seniors will appreciate your performance.

Tip: Steady steps build lasting results.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It is going to be a nice day where you will get the chance to refresh old memories and experiences. Good time to renew old friendships. Relations with friends will be stable. Professionally, you could face some difficulties but you will be able to overcome them with patience. Communication with loved ones is the key.

Tip: Listening deeply brings hidden truths.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): A new day to deal with unexpected issues and problems that could arise at the workplace. You need to be cautious with your finances. Avoid overspending and unnecessary expenditure. On the romantic front, things may not be very exciting but overall love life is stable. Health needs attention.

Tip: Recognition is a step to greater success.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You could give yourself unnecessary tension. Be cautious while driving as minor injuries are indicated. Good time to plan for a short trip or journey. On the romantic front, it is a mixed day. Communication gap may create misunderstandings. Work will remain stable. Health issues could arise.

Tip: Pause to refresh your inner world

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): The mood you find yourself in could affect your work performance and personal life. You need to remain calm and patient and not allow small issues to upset you. You could face some obstacles at work and financial expenditure could also increase.

Tip: Challenges help you discover hidden strength.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dar Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Some added responsibilities may come your way. You need to prepare yourself for new challenges. Family members may not be supportive and could create hurdles for you. Professionally, you could face some tension but finances will remain stable. Love life is good.

Tip: New ideas come through open ears.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You are going to enjoy this day. You will be successful in resolving problems that have been troubling you for long. Romantic life is excellent and there is better understanding among partners. Professionally, the day is good and you could be rewarded for your work. A happy day overall.

Tip: Positivity creates its own opportunities.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sea Green