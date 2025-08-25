Today's Horoscope, August 25, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Aries (March 21 - April 20): A skillful lover, you believe in casting your net far and wide. Many will be drawn to your attractive manner and good looks and are going to revel in your company. Your near and dear ones will come closer to you. You will share amazing bonding. You will be focused on studies. New business/political contacts can be made.

Tip: Small steps create lasting change.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Find out what interests your partner. Try to be a little wily. You seem to have been barking up the wrong tree of late and your mate may be casting glances elsewhere. Tension will be high at workplace. Resolve your differences amiably. Due to frequent movements of guests in the house, your work will be affected.

Tip: Stillness restores your inner strength.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Your lover will be very supportive of you with him/her by your side, you are also encouraged to make life smooth and happy. Marriage discussions can take place, the differences of opinion among family members will get resolved. Students will focus on their studies. All your plans and projects will get executed.

Tip: Clarity grows in a quiet mind.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Don't get into a combative mood or your love life will suffer. Play it cool and learn to enjoy the moment. You are going to discover new things about your mate. You will get mental peace. But you will have to put the best efforts into your work. Maybe, your bag will remain empty when it comes to accomplishments.

Tip: Creation nurtures your inner happiness.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Your romantic life will be action packed. You will attend a social gathering, dance the night away, meet new people and enjoy the warmth of your lover's presence. You will have passion to perform a tough task. You will work passionately and truthfully towards your relations. Money will keep coming to you. You will deal with your emotions and sensitivity towards materialistic things today.

Tip: Boundaries protect your inner harmony.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): If you are working on how to cut loose from a relationship that is going nowhere, deal with people's feelings in a gentle manner. One can always remain friends even though the sparks have gone. Due to the association and blessings of influential persons, you will touch great heights in your career. You will feel good.

Tip: Action turns thoughts into reality.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Good luck will follow you always. The person of your dreams is on the horizon so get ready for an onslaught of mixed feelings and the thrill of love. You will receive a good news related to a relative/friend. It will make you feel elated. There are yogas for good monetary gains. Enjoy this wonderful day.

Tip: Enjoy each step, not just success.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You are beginning to feel targeted by your mate. He/she wants assurance that all is actually well. You do not want to be loved as well as overprotected. You will receive money that has been struck somewhere. Financial position is strong and stable. You will minutely examine and decide on various aspects related to life. You will meet an important person too.

Tip: Small actions create lasting ripples.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You love to travel and are sure to take your mate along with you for fun times. This relationship is getting serious now and wedding bells can ring soon, a special fact to note is that you will give full time to your family today. You will also complete all documentation and necessary steps related to tax matters.

Tip: Past lessons are present strengths.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You are keen to tie the knot though your mate might delay the process a little bit. Bide your time. All will work out well in the end and you are going to feel excited. You may consult an expert in legal matters. Time is favorable with respect to career and job. Good monetary gains are indicated.

Tip: Trust the unknown to guide you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You are heading for mixed results in your love life. You may be too excited about meeting your lover's family. You would prefer to be sure of yourself before doing this. With the changes in planetary positions, there will come dramatic changes in situations. Positive changes bought about in business and occupation will yield good results.

Tip: Emotional clarity strengthens your connections.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Flirtatious you, get ready to meet your match! The ensuring love affair will be a tumultuous one, but you are going to have the times of your lives, enjoying yourselves. Conditions at work will be satisfactory. Expenses will be high. Your money coming your way is repeatedly getting struck. But financial position is good.

Tip: Cherish the beauty of shared moments.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sea Green