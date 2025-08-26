Today's Horoscope, August 26, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

New projects that have been in the pipeline will start taking off, and signing agreements could add a fresh dimension to your work, yielding substantial profits. Venus forms a harmonious trine with Saturn on your solar return chart, promising outstanding growth throughout the year.

You'll see steady progress in your career, business, or profession, accompanied by continuous financial gains. You may start planning to purchase new property-whether residential or commercial. Additional sources of income could be dis-covered, boosting your overall wealth.

Students will excel in their studies and interviews, receiving positive outcomes in competitive exams. You'll also meet or grow closer to someone special, potentially leading to marriage. Family ties will be strong, with siblings placing their trust in you.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Today your bosses might appear unhappy with you. And you will have to put extra efforts to complete your tasks. But your colleagues will not support and there will be some differences of opinion. At times you get angry and lose your cool. The financial situation will remain normal. And your mate will keep on supporting you.

Tip: Appreciate support with gratitude.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): It is going to be a hard day. Your plans will not get completed and you will face hurdles at your workplace. Your enemies will try to harm your reputation. It may cause you some stress. But your bosses will support you. Your financial position will be tight, and your expenses will go out of hand. It may upset your budget.

Tip: Silence heals your inner space.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Today you will remain busy with your domestic affairs. A matter of vital importance will require urgent attention. And you will hold discussions with your family members. You will not be able to arrive at a conclusion, but the intervention of a third person will help you in solving these matters. It will make everyone happy.

Tip: Consistency creates lasting success.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Love beckons you. A charming and beautiful person is coming into your life all of a sudden. It will be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. Both of you will have genuine feelings for each other. And will like to make a lifelong commitment. Students will get admission in institute/courses of their choice.

Tip: Let go and embrace harmony.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): The good times you are enjoying will continue. Your relations with your bosses will remain cordial. And they will keep on supporting you. You will have new plans to be executed at your workplace. Financially you will face no problems. And you can also plan to go on a holiday to some foreign travel destination with family.

Tip: Grace wins hearts without noise.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You will be promoted in your job and could also be given additional responsibility. Your prestige and stature will also increase. This will delight your family members, especially your mate. Financially, you will be more secure and plan to buy a house or a luxurious vehicle. You could also be invited to a feast or party.

Tip: New visions create new paths.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It is going to be a very fortunate day. You will work very hard and get the desired results. Your work will get completed. You will also get an opportunity to establish good relations with your bosses. Financially, you will have no major worries. Your romantic life will be wonderful. And you will enjoy good moments with your mate.

Tip: Listen deeply, wisdom flows in.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): It is going to be a very favourable day for you. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will get new business proposals. Those looking for job will also find suitable placement. Those who are single will also get suitable marriage proposals. Your family will give you consent. You will also meet an influential person.

Tip: Emotions bring hidden strength today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You will get frustrated as things will not turn out as you expect. You will find yourself in a pensive mood. There could be differences of opinion at your workplace. Your subordinates will not coordinate with you. And your bosses too will have high expectations from you. You will also have some disputes with your neighbour and could also face some legal action.

Tip: Trust yourself, the universe agrees.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Today you will be involved in your family matters. There will be some unfinished tasks which you will like to get completed. You will understand your responsibilities and will discharge your duties sincerely. Your family members will give full support, and younger members will give full respect.

Tip: Discipline builds your strongest future.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You will make plans to go abroad with your partner for a fun-filled vacation. It will make you feel better. You will discover something unique in your relations. Your partner will do everything from his/her side to make you happy. There will be a lot of joyful and cheerful moments. Your health will remain perfect.

Tip: Inspiration hides in small moments.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Today you will come closer to Ayour mate. He/she has got an important place in your life. And you realize it fully. You will be given additional responsibility at your workplace. This will enhance your reputation and prestige. Those im business or entrepreneurship will think about starting new ventures like start up.

Tip: Kindness always circles back.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green