Today's Horoscope, August 27, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

With the Moon forming a sextile to Mercury in your solar return chart, the coming year promises to be delightful. You'll radiate charm, warmth, and approachability, making you well-loved by those around you. Your gentle and noble demeanor will draw praise from colleagues and associates, and even your superiors will speak highly of your talents. You'll live up to everyone's expectations, staying energised and eager to accomplish your goals. Financially, stability is assured.

There's potential for embarking on a new business venture, possibly in partnership. A lingering family issue could finally reach a harmonious resolution, and you'll enjoy excellent rapport with siblings. Emotional bonds with your spouse or partner will deepen. Numerous joyous occasions will keep the atmosphere festive.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Marriage is going to feature in your plans. You are going to get the opportunity to meet new people, and you should develop a soft corner for someone in the process. It is a good time for students. They will progress in their field. You will do your homework with full dedication and will remain in good spirits. Today you will enjoy a wide range of cuisine.

Tip: Positivity brings smooth success today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You will cooperate with your love mate, so the future looks bright and sunny. Your unconditional love is going to make this romance run in a smooth manner. Your close friends will be jealous of you. There will be changes in your lifestyle and routine, which you will not be able to bear. Postpone your business trips. A person may be a cause of irritation today.

Tip: Small joys create big moments.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): The tendency to get into argument is there and this could definitely sour your relationship. It could be in your interest to ignore minor matters and look at the larger picture. Your time is favorable. Your enemies won't be able to harm you. Ethical values may fall. Take investment-related decisions wisely. There is a possibility of good gains.

Tip: Silent effort speaks the loudest.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): The unwanted situation you find yourself in will wase as you make an 5 effort to better the odd spaces in your relationship. Day to day you will be able to inch towards progress. It is a knowledge enhancing time. You will become more productive. It is the right time to think about a job change. Relationships with friends, loved ones and relatives will be good.

Tip: Lessons hide in quiet moments.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Your love life is going to improve with your little acts of affection. Your love life is not in vain; your mate is going to respond in a very favourable manner, much to your delight. The day is good for marital life. Your expenditure will increase. Work will be done as per your will. You will do well in your work. Financial position is strong.

Tip: Confidence grows with gentle reminders.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Making plans for the future is going to take top priority with you now. You want this relationship to move along well and will put in all efforts to see that this happened. You will get gain in income and financial matters. Your morale will increase. There will be a sense of security. There will be good employment opportunities.

Tip: Small steps lead to greatness.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You will suddenly jump with joy as your beloved will be ready to make a commitment. Your love life is going to enjoy many happy times together. It is time to gain in your money and business. Your work will get completed. There will be favorable growth in your business. Your job prospects also look good. You will excel in your tasks.

Tip: Success opens doors for growth.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): This is a good time to go in for making changes in your relationship. You may have to make some major decisions in life which are going to affect both of you. As the business situation is strong, your product will improve. There can be plans for unmarried people to decide about the future. There is the possibility of good results.

Tip: Gratitude brightens every corner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): It may not be very easy to manoeuvre your way through some hurdles that come in your path. What pains you most though is the lukewarm response from your beloved. Your importance will increase with the increase in work. You will do any work with concentration. This week you will get the result of your hard work done.

Tip: Reconnect to feel complete again.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): The day could hold a big surprise for you. You could like to bring up the topic of marriage with your family members and begin to make plans in right earnest. Financial position is getting better. New job offers will come. Health will be okey. Any new work will bloom. Love for family members will be more.

Tip: Clarity leads to inner peace.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): With your love life taking a turn for the better, all is going to be better than expected. Your mate will fall into your plans readily, making life much better. Work efficiency will increase. Your efforts will give results. You will feel good changes in yourself. Avoid extra expenditure. Your contacts will increase. You will have good financial gains.

Tip: Look closer, answers are near.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will enjoy varied activities with your beloved and this can be sealing factor in this relationship. There will be a lot of harmony in your love relationship. Today happiness, relaxation and comfort will be found in family ties. From friends to life partner, there will be more openness in your behavior. Health will be ok.

Tip: Balance brings you quiet strength.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sea Green