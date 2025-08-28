Today's Horoscope, August 28, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

The Moon's 150-degree angle with Saturn T in your solar return chart suggests a year of mixed outcomes. Keeping a tight rein on your spending will be crucial, as there's a risk of wasting money on unnecс-essary things. You'll need to make disci-plined financial decisions. Professionally, there will be ups and downs, but you'll manage them effectively.

This period could see you taking significant, perhaps overdue decisions about your work. Plans for busi-ness expansion that have been on hold might finally get the green light. Your serious approach will lead to substantial monetary gains. Love life could turn quite lively-you might become involved with someone familiar, leading to marriage. Family celebrations will bring happiness, and business trips will keep your calendar full.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): It is going to be a testing day. You relations with your partner will come under strain. And your loyalty and commitment will be doubted. This will give you pain. But you will realize human nature is unpredictable and it is a part and partial of life. And you will quickly get over it. You may have a sense of dissatisfaction, but it will be temporary.

Tip: Silence teaches more than words.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): It is going to be a tough day for you. Your financial condition will deteriorate suddenly. And you may even face possibilities of closer of your busines as you may suffer some losses. Some persons will try to take undue advantage of your gentle behavior. You need not trust any third person blindly. Relations between wife and husband will also improve.

Tip: Watch closely, answers are near.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Today you will make good gains. Your financial position will be stable and strong. And you will also get good job offers from abroad. Those appearing for exams/interviews will get good success. Students will excel in studies and will get admission in courses/institutes of their choice. Yo partner will continue to keep you in a good humour.

Tip: Joy heals what words cannot.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): It is going to be an exciting day You will get involved in a cosy relation with a stranger whom you will meet outside. Love will bloom. And you would like to enter into wedlock soon. Monetary condition will keep getting better. And money inflow will be continuous. You will receive acclaim for your efforts your workplace.

Tip: Calmness builds hidden strength.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): It is going to be a very favorable day for you. Financially you will be well off. You will get good opportunities for growth in your job/profession. New business offers too will come, which will be very beneficial. You can also get involved in a short-term relation with some person. The going will be good till it lasts.

Tip: Accept compliments with an open heart.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Today you will have mood swings, and your nature will be shaking. Your behavior with other persons will not be good and they will tend to avoid you. Your financial position will remain normal. And your partner will keep supporting you. You will develop some differences at your workplace with your colleagues.

Tip: Gratitude turns ordinary into magic.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Today you will be involved in a very hot and happening affair with a very simple and down-to-earth person. He/she is an amazing person with a lot of qualities. It is going to be a case of love at first sight. And you will be making the first move. The person will reciprocate positively. It will be a case of days of endless romance.

Tip: Kindness inspires more kindness around you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Today you will be involved in the activities taking place in your family /home. You will feel you have neglected them and will like to make amends. Your mate will give suggestions for issues that require immediate attention. You will have a re-look at priorities in your life and discuss the matter in family.

Tip: Persistence creates its own rewards.

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Colour: Deep Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You will be having a lot of interaction with people in general. Your magnetic personality and way of speaking attract people towards you. You listen to them with keen interest, and they share their problems with you. A person might get attracted to you because of your charming manners.

Tip: Second chances deserve honest effort.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Your mate has certain expectations and hopes from you. You will also do your best to please him/her. In doing so, you will understand their mindset and also try to see the life from their viewpoint. You will be doing your best to maintain good relations. Even your friends have high expectations from you. You will listen to them with keen interest.

Tip: Calm energy attracts better solutions.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): It is going to be a nice day. You will come closer to your family. And will explore family ties again. You will meet your relatives and will value old ties. You can also take part in marriage or birthday function. The general atmosphere in the family will be very good. Happiness will radiate from your house. And you will have no worries on the financial front.

Tip: Patience turns effort into success.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Teal

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will be drawn towards spirituality and will be meeting a lot of saints and spiritual teachers. This will make you feel peaceful. The obstacles that you were facing in your work will be cleared away. And your work will get done easily. Your will taste success. A marriage proposal will make you think, and you will probably decline the offer.

Tip: Reflection leads to wise decisions.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue