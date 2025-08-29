Today's Horoscope, August 29, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Aries (March 21 - April 20): A good day lies ahead. Someone new can step into your life and you feel a surge of new emotions filling you with excitement and a lot of hope. Government related matters will be resolved with someone's help. Thus, time will be favorable. You will obtain extra income. Those who want to invest money can do so.

Tip: Joy clears the heaviest clouds.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coral

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): A lot of energy is going to be installed into your romance by your positive attitude. You will encourage your lover to do the same so you both can enjoy it even more. You will try your best to make matters favorable in job and business. You will also be able to establish a separate identity because of your special talent. Financial position is good.

Tip: Planning well leads to peace.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Sometimes your stubborn attitude can be a help. It is going to be so when you find someone of the opposite sex is trying to take undue advantage of you and you refuse. Your daily routine will be quite busy, still you will take time out for your friends. You will be busy with love matters. Your health will remain ok.

Tip: Words can change your direction.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Earlier misunderstandings will have been worked upon, and you find yourself on the shores of serenity. There will be more stability in your relationship now. You need not be emotional to solve your personal problems. Think with a cool mind and do every work. Your capabilities will be recognized, and you will discharge your responsibilities well.

Tip: Own your light, it guides you.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You may not be able to complete your office tasks and carry work home. This is not going to be appreciated by your partner who is waiting to spend time with you. Keep control over temper and speech. Negativity will overcome you, but you will be able to tide it over with your confidence and strength of mind. You will immerse yourself in work.

Tip: Joy multiplies when shared freely.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): A wonderful experience awaits you when you get to meet your loved one. It could be a surprise gift. You are going to feel the love and affection much more. Today you can receive a big order or deal. Your monetary position will not be so strong. You will skip your objective. You might have to compromise with your principles.

Tip: Trust the beauty of spontaneity.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): The day can begin in a slow manner but will pick up slowly. Don't expect too much action but you can enjoy a peaceful time with your lover being by your side one day. Old differences and quarrels will be settled. There will be happiness along with sadness. You will get success in the new venture that you have begun.

Tip: Calmness opens the path to clarity.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You will try to please your lover to the best of your ability. On the higher part the response will also be good so no problem is anticipated, and love will flow happily. Your health will be good. Situations will be positive. Your bosses and others will be pleased with your efforts. This will make you happy and a cheerful a lot.

Tip: Steady effort inspires silent respect.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Good news can be expected. Change in personal relationship is indicated. You might begin seeing someone new and get caught up in the novelty of the whole thing. There will be double benefits in income and earnings. You will be emotionally united with your relatives. It is a good day overall.

Tip: Curiosity creates new possibilities today.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will get a chance to sort out your life. This is something you will get the time to do. Take the help of your lover as he/she is always ready to help you out. You can attain some new skill or technique at this time. It is time for introspection and self-analysis. You will be worried about relatives. It shows your caring nature.

Tip: Bravery opens unseen doors.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You might like to change partners and be a social butterfly as well. It will be enjoyable while it lasts, and you will be happy with the situation. You will remember someone close and get emotional. But you will give full attention to your house and office work. At the same time, you will remain firm in your principles.

Tip: Beauty hides in simple moments.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): A short distance journey can be made to visit your love interest. There will be much to discuss and catch up on. A joyful romance will come alive once again on this trip. Your plans will start working. The attention of students will be on their studies. There are chances of success in exams/interviews.

Tip: Presence makes life feel lighter.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Soft Lavender